ERP Fare At 3 CTE Gantries To Go Up By $1 From 31 Aug

As Singapore settles comfortably into Phase 2, people are heading back to work and schools during peak hours.

So it goes without saying that increase of traffic volume is inevitable. The rates had already gone up once just a month ago.

In its latest round of revision, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that ERP charges will be increased by $1 during peak periods along Central Expressway (CTE) from 31 Aug.

This is due to congestion at these areas in the morning and evening.

Increased ERP rates take effect from 31 Aug

According to LTA’s Facebook post on Tuesday (25 Aug), this is their 3rd ERP rate review post-Circuit Breaker.

Motorists travelling on the auxiliary lane linking CTE to Serangoon Road, and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi, will have to pay $1 from 7.30am-8am.

Those headed northwards on CTE after PIE will have to pay $2 at the set of 2 gantries based on the following timings:

6pm-6.30pm

6pm-7pm

Next review will be in September

LTA said they will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely. The next ERP rate review come again in the last week of September.

Nobody appreciates fare increases, but such decisions are necessary to control traffic flow as more people go about their daily activities in Phase 2.

So do remember to ensure your CashCard has sufficient credit if you frequent the affected gantries.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.