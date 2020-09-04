250 Tested For Covid-19 After Visiting Camera Shop In Excelsior Shopping Centre

News that an employee at a camera shop in Excelsior Shopping Centre tested positive for Covid-19 became slightly alarming when 2 others linked to the shop also contracted the virus.

As a precaution, MOH decided to test over 250 people who visited SLR Revolution, they said on Friday (4 Sep).

Thankfully, 250 results have come back negative so far.

Covid-19 case went to work at SLR Revolution

The 1st case involved with the shop is a 61-year-old Singaporean male.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday (20 Aug), but went to work between 15-18 Aug, when he was potentially infectious.

Later, it emerged that 2 other cases were also linked to the shop between 15-18 Aug.

One of them, a 31-year-old Singaporean female, tested positive on 26 Aug and visited the shop on 17 Aug.

She developed symptoms on 22 Aug, 5 days after her visit.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old Singaporean male and co-worker at the shop tested positive on 29 Aug.

250 visitors test negative for Covid-19

Following this, MOH decided to contact and test 254 individuals who visited the shop during the affected period.

The close contacts of all 3 positive cases were also isolated and tested.

So far, 250 of them have tested negative. The risk of transmission is low, according to MOH.

It’s possible that the cases had instead caught the virus elsewhere and merely happened to work or visit the camera shop, but MOH is still working to find this out.

4 more tests pending

Besides the 250 negative results, there are 4 other tests still pending.

That is, these 4 people haven’t been swabbed yet and MOH are still setting up tests for them.

Hopefully, their tests return negative too, although ironically more confirmed tests would help to trace the virus trajectory.

This might help with finding out how the 3 cases got infected too.

39 asymptomatic cases found on 4 Sep

MOH reported 40 additional Covid-19 cases today, 39 of them asymptomatic.

Only 1 of them, a 60-year-old Singaporean male, began having symptoms on 1 Sep. He arrived in Singapore from India on 28 Aug.

Another imported case was allowed entry into Singapore as his spouse is seeking medical treatment here.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.