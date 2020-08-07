Expo CCF Wraps Up Operations After 3 Months

On very short notice, Community Care Facilities (CCF) were built and converted to accommodate Covid-19 cases whose health conditions didn’t necessitate staying at a hospital.

This not only helped to reduce the healthcare system’s load, but also kept the cases from mingling in the community.

Giant collaborative effort between various agencies

The effort taken to run the CCFs over the past 3 months cannot be underestimated.

It operated 24/7, with various agencies taking shifts and handling both front-end work as well as behind the scenes.

Source

Several agencies, hospitals, and private companies worked together to ensure the temporary residents were taken care of.

And so, on Friday (7 Aug), Singapore General Hospital posted on Facebook a wrap-up to the operation at Halls 7-10 of Singapore Expo.

Source

The list of agencies working at the facility is staggering.

They include:

Singapore General Hospital

Woodlands Health Campus

Source

Singapore Armed Forces (The Singapore Army)

Source

Resorts World Sentosa

Sheares Healthcare

Parkway Pantai Limited

Temasek Holdings

Ministry of Health

PSA International

Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd

ST Engineering

Certis Cisco

SingEx Holdings

Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)

HealthServe

SmilesSG

Kitesong Global

Singapore Biodesign

And that’s not even the full list.

Kudos to everyone involved in Expo CCF

These are the essential workers who’ve kept the CCFs running while Singaporeans stayed at home through the ‘Circuit Breaker’ and Phase 1.

Source

They’ve sacrificed much time and sweat, potentially exposing themselves to the virus.

Source

Not forgetting the ones working behind the scenes to keep the facilities operational — we can’t thank everyone enough.

Source

Now that the CCF has wrapped up work, hopefully the personnel involved are holding up mentally and physically.

Kudos to everyone for their hard work and selflessness!

Featured image adapted from Facebook.