Expo CCF Wraps Up Operations After 3 Months
On very short notice, Community Care Facilities (CCF) were built and converted to accommodate Covid-19 cases whose health conditions didn’t necessitate staying at a hospital.
This not only helped to reduce the healthcare system’s load, but also kept the cases from mingling in the community.
Giant collaborative effort between various agencies
The effort taken to run the CCFs over the past 3 months cannot be underestimated.
It operated 24/7, with various agencies taking shifts and handling both front-end work as well as behind the scenes.
Several agencies, hospitals, and private companies worked together to ensure the temporary residents were taken care of.
And so, on Friday (7 Aug), Singapore General Hospital posted on Facebook a wrap-up to the operation at Halls 7-10 of Singapore Expo.
The list of agencies working at the facility is staggering.
They include:
- Singapore General Hospital
- Woodlands Health Campus
- Singapore Armed Forces (The Singapore Army)
- Resorts World Sentosa
- Sheares Healthcare
- Parkway Pantai Limited
- Temasek Holdings
- Ministry of Health
- PSA International
- Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd
- ST Engineering
- Certis Cisco
- SingEx Holdings
- Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)
- HealthServe
- SmilesSG
- Kitesong Global
- Singapore Biodesign
And that’s not even the full list.
Kudos to everyone involved in Expo CCF
These are the essential workers who’ve kept the CCFs running while Singaporeans stayed at home through the ‘Circuit Breaker’ and Phase 1.
They’ve sacrificed much time and sweat, potentially exposing themselves to the virus.
Not forgetting the ones working behind the scenes to keep the facilities operational — we can’t thank everyone enough.
Now that the CCF has wrapped up work, hopefully the personnel involved are holding up mentally and physically.
Kudos to everyone for their hard work and selflessness!
Featured image adapted from Facebook.