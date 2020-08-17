EZ-Link x Touch ‘N Go Card For Use In S’pore & M’sia Available On Lazada From 17 Aug

Those who used to travel between Malaysia and Singapore by land frequently would know how troublesome paying for tolls can be.

Instead of your NETS cashcard or FlashPay card, you’d have to fork around for your Touch ‘N Go (TNG) card to pass through the Malaysian tolls.

Now, there won’t be a need for that anymore. With the EZ-Link x Touch ‘N Go card, you’ll have payment privileges for both countries in 1 convenient pass.

Source

The best thing is, the card can cover your travels in Malaysia across various modes of transportation.

Multiple uses for EZ-Link x Touch ‘N Go card

Besides paying for tolls and parking in Singapore and Malaysia, you can also use the card for Electronic Road Parking (ERP) and Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) charges in both countries respectively.

Note that the VEP is aspect is only for Singapore cars entering Malaysia.

While that’s the limit to the card’s usage here, you can also use it to travel by rail and bus in Malaysia. You can even pay for shopping at stores which accept TNG payment.

Source

Having this card on hand wherever you go will surely make your commutes a lot smoother.

The EZ-Link function of the card lasts for 5 years, and the TNG 10 years, so you can still use the latter even after the former expires.

Users can top up their EZ-Link purse at the following places in Singapore:

DBS/POSB ATMs

OCBC ATMs

AXS stations

Top-up machines at People’s Association Community Clubs (PA CCs) & Water Venture outlets

Selected carparks which accept EZ-Link payments

Top-up of the TNG purse can be done at specific locations across Malaysia which you can check here.

Available in limited stocks on Lazada

The EZ-Link x Touch ‘N Go motoring card is available in limited quantities on the official EZ-Link store on Lazada from today (17 Aug). The current retail price is $7.

At the time of writing, the page states that the card is already sold out, though we’re unsure if they’ll be releasing more soon due to high demand.

Source

Let’s hope more will be available soon so motorists can prepare early for when borders reopen and travels can resume.

Featured image adapted from Lazada and New Straits Times.