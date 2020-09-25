FairPrice Downtown East Has Atrium Sale From 24 Sep

Covid-19 travel restrictions have been in place for a while, so most of our vacation photos still look like this:

In the absence of Bangkok getaways, supermarket trips have become our brief escape from dreary routines. And nothing elevates this experience more than spacious wide aisles & tons of trolley manoeuvering space.

Image courtesy of MS News

That’s why FairPrice Downtown East should be next on your bucket list. The massive grocery haven revealed its sprawling post-renovation premises on Thursday (24 Sep).

Here’s what’s literally in store for you if you decide to head down.

Sashay down the aisles like a grocery queen

Located in quite an ulu corner of Pasir Ris, Downtown East wouldn’t be most Easties’ first choice for a grocery run.

But we think that’s precisely why we’d head over — to enjoy shorter queues. Couple that with a massive 16,380 sq ft store space and you’ll practically be in supermarket heaven.

Image courtesy of MS News



No need to squeeze past other shoppers anymore, as the vast aisles can fit you and the aunty with the overflowing trolley easily.

Cold-pressed juice bar & hot deli

Larger shopping spaces also mean room for exciting departments you can’t find in other FairPrice outlets.

Think a cold-pressed juice bar with freshly cut fruits to supplement your sinful Work-From-Home (WFH) snacks.

Image courtesy of MS News

A hot deli with a roasted chicken warmer at check-out, for that last minute meal rush.

Image courtesy of MS News

And finally, a sushi counter to keep your sudden Japanese food cravings satiated.

Image courtesy of MS News

Before you check Google Maps for the fastest route there, you might want to see what else is in store to help you decide whether to jio mum or not.

1-for-1 deals on WFH snacks

No grocery haul is complete without stocking up on delectable WFH snacks. Cereal junkies will definitely appreciate 1-for-1 deals on Kellogg’s Special K ($6.90).

Image courtesy of MS News

Savoury Julie’s Wheat Crackers are also going for $2.65/packet. You can snag a pack of Vege Crackers (230g) free, with purchase of 2 packets.

Image courtesy of MS News

Fresh & halal products for your 5-pax BBQ

Lugging all your barang barang to prep for a BBQ can be immensely tiring. Instead of stressing over the spread, consider checking out FairPrice’s expanded international & halal selection.

We spotted BBQ bundles for 5-6 pax ($37) and 8-10 pax ($53) that include marinated juicy chicken strips, satay & succulent sausages — perfect for firing up on the charcoal grill.

Image courtesy of MS News

Both fresh and frozen meat are available and they’re halal too. So your Muslim friends can indulge in the BBQ’s spread to their heart’s content.

As mouth-watering as that sounds, remember to limit your gatherings to only 5 people, as per Phase 2 guidelines.

Health supplements help ward off mask pimples

To prevent mask-induced breakouts and late WFH nights, it’s important to balance your body’s vitamin intake with supplements.

Image courtesy of MS News

We’d recommend stopping by Unity to check out 1-for-1 deals on multivitamins for the fam & kiddos.

Image courtesy of MS News

Chalking up $25 on the same bill will also entitle you to a pack of complimentary 4-ply face masks.

Atrium sale, discount coupons & free animal balloons

Those who are keen on heading down should look out for the atrium sale & keep these $2.50 off (min. $30 spend) and $5 off (min. $50 spend) coupons, to take a few dollars off your final bill.

Image courtesy of MS News

Ensure the kiddos are distracted while you cart out your grocery hauls, by making a pitstop at the balloon sculpting booth on 26 or 27 Sep.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

With a smol balloon doggo in hand, they surely won’t complain about how long you took to pick between an anti-dandruff and anti-hairfall shampoo.

Pick-up service within 2 hours

If you’re heading over for a quick lunch-time pitstop, consider the outlet’s special pick-up service via call. All you’ll have to do is to follow these 3 steps:

1. Call 8383 6198 to place your order

2. Arrange a date & time for pick-up

3. Pay in cash/card upon collection

Fairprice Downtown East accepts orders from 12-7pm daily. Orders will be ready for collection within 2 hours after patrons call in.

Image courtesy of MS News

Do note that halal BBQ products are also available for pre-order, so you can prep ahead for your gatherings.

Free parking at Fairprice Downtown East

Here’s the deets on how to get there. Parking is available, if you do intend to drive down from Punggol.

FairPrice Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, #02-127 e! Hub, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun, 8am-11pm

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris Station

With free lunchtime parking on weekdays from 12-2pm, you can drop by FairPrice on your way to dabao food from Downtown East and pick up some household essentials.

Make your next grocery trip an adventure with the fam

Whether you’re stocking up for your home or staycation, we think Easties will appreciate FairPrice’s revamped premises as a potential pitstop in the future.

Image courtesy of MS News

You won’t be spending on a holiday this year, so jio the entire fam down and treat yourselves to a large grocery haul for that end-of-year staycation.

We all deserve something to look forward to, as props for surviving 2020 after all.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with FairPrice. Photography by Huy.

Featured image by MS News.