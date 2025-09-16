Man in Thailand plunges 4 storeys at mall after getting caught allegedly taking upskirt photos

Man in Thailand falls four storeys after woman discovers he was secretly taking upskirt photos, now in coma

A 21-year-old man in Thailand is fighting for his life after plunging four storeys at a shopping mall, moments after he was caught allegedly taking upskirt photos of a young woman.

According to Khaosod, the shocking incident unfolded on Friday (12 Sept) evening at a popular mall in Nonthaburi.

Witnesses say woman screamed for help

Eyewitnesses said that a woman had cried out after she realised the man had allegedly been taking photos up her skirt with his iPad while they were on an escalator.

A mall security guard quickly intervened and asked to check the man’s phone to verify her claims.

But instead of complying, the man suddenly bolted. He then flung away his iPad and backpack before leaping off the fourth floor, stunning onlookers, Channel 7 News reported.

Man left in a coma from fall

The impact left him critically injured. First responders found him lying in a pool of blood, with severe bruising on his back and his right ankle twisted unnaturally, MGR Online reported.

Emergency crews stabilised him on site before rushing him to the hospital, where he remains in a coma.

Police are now investigating the incident.

The case has drawn comparisons to a similar episode in Malaysia in June, when a man was caught taking upskirt photos at a fair.

He was tackled by a furious crowd and later found with more than 500GB of illicit footage on his phone.

