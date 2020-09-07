Woman Rescues Kittens & Mother Cat Outside Boon Lay HDB Flat

Cats in Singapore have come to be a beloved part of many communities. However, stray cats are often exposed to much danger that lurks outside.

So, when a delivery man spotted a family of cats outside an HDB flat, he decided to seek help for them.

The man made a Facebook post in a community cat group, spreading word of the cat family on Sunday (6 Sep).

Source

Soon, a kindhearted lady rescued all 5 kittens and the mother cat, giving them a place to call home.

Deliveryman found family of cats outside HDB flat

The family of cats were spotted by a deliveryman when he was making a delivery on Sunday (6 Sep) in the late afternoon.

They were found at 185 Boon Lay Avenue outside the door of an HDB flat.

It was a scene that will tug at heartstrings. The young kittens were snuggled up against their mother for comfort and warmth as they lay outside the door.

Source

Singapore’s weather has been chilly with occasional showers and this particular day was no different.

Without shelter for warmth, the cats seemed to be cuddling close to one another on the cold day.

Netizens speculate about cats

Many speculate that the cats were abandoned by their owner as they stayed outside the flat.

Source

For many, the scene broke their hearts as the vulnerable kittens and mother cat were probably cold and hungry with no shelter over their heads.

Source

Although everyone felt that the cats needed to be rescued, many did not want the caring mother to be separated from her kittens.

Source

This netizen pleads that whoever rescues them, not to tear the family apart.

Woman rescued cats just an hour later

As word spread, many talked about rescuing the cats. Just one hour later, a kind woman arrived at the HDB flat.

She sprung into action and fed the hungry cats who devoured their meal in no time.

Source

She updated the group with a video of the cats happily chomping down their food.

In a heartwarming moment, the mother cat turned back and seem to lock eyes with the woman, as if expressing her gratitude for feeding them.

Source

The kindhearted woman updated netizens that the cats were now in safe hands, thanking those who helped bring the cats to safety.

Source

Kudos to kind lady who rescued cats

Kudos to the benevolent woman who found a safe home for the cats on a cold and dreary day. Everyone needs a little help sometimes.

Just as there are people without roofs over their heads, there are many animal without a place to call home in our city.

Sometimes, a simple meal or act of kindness can be exactly what these fuzzy felines need.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.