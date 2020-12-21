Best Friend Of Felicia Teo Pens Tribute To Their Friendship

2020 marked 13 years since 19-year-old Felicia Teo mysteriously vanished, until new investigation breakthroughs revealed that she was allegedly murdered. Several days later, her best friend penned a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

Source

A 35-year-old was charged on Thursday (17 Dec) with Ms Teo’s murder, but her remains are yet to be found. Another 32-year-old, who’s allegedly the accomplice, is still at large.

Ms Teo had failed to turn up on Ms Siti’s wedding day, which was a day after her untimely death.

Just the day before, Ms Siti and Ms Teo had a chat through the phone. It turned out to be their last conversation.

She hopes that her remains can be found and that she can finally be at peace.

Best friend shared fond memories together with Felicia Teo

Ms Siti and Ms Teo were best friends and shared various memories together, which she penned in her tribute.

Once, Felicia was apparently so mad at Siti’s ex-boyfriend that she wanted to throw eggs at his house door.

They’d pretend to go to school but instead head to the void deck at Felicia’s block, whiling the time away together — with Felicia on her art while Siti would read the Dhammapada.

They cried “so badly” together because their kayak capsized during a competition and they missed the chance to win.

Source

They had sambal goreng – Felicia’s favourite – cooked by Siti’s late mother.

There was also the time when Siti introduced Felicia to a friend named Ana, and they became “sisters from different families”.

Source

Ana was also Felicia’s best friend.

Felicia had promised Siti that she’d attend her wedding and even be the godparent to her kids.

Unfortunately, she never turned up.

Siti remembers all of these memories, and she said she is “pretty sure” that Felicia does too, asking her:

We had such a great time together didn’t we, Fel?

Became best friends despite disliking each other

Siti and Felicia started off disliking each other, calling each other “too minah” and “too ah lian”.

However, they ended up stuck together and became the best of friends.

Source

Felicia was the first to call Siti an “educated minah”, always protecting her when the situation called for it.

She was given the name Gayah or Siti Nur Rogayah by her best friends because she wanted an old-fashioned Malay name.

Had last chat night before her death

On the fateful day of 30 Jun, Felicia had a short chat with Siti on the phone before she left the house.

It was the night before Siti’s wedding, and Felicia promised to see her at home the next morning.

Siti told her to take care and that she couldn’t wait to see her best friends.

She couldn’t have known at the time that it’d be their last ever conversation.

Apologises for not being there for Felicia

Then Siti said:

I am so sorry Fel. I’m sorry that I couldn’t protect you like how you used to protect me. I’m sorry that I wasn’t there for you.

13 years is a long time for her to be away, Siti wrote, and she misses Felicia dearly.

She hopes that Felicia can be found soon, so that she can finally be at rest.

I love you, forever and always. 💕

A heart-wrenching separation

The truth of what happened is not out yet. However, it is the least that Felicia’s friends and family deserve. This tribute shows that the grief is still raw, 13 years later.

We hope that she can rest in peace and that her remains can be found.

May justice prevail and the truth emerge.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.