S’pore Woman Allegedly Scammed S$6K By Fengshui Master Who Failed To Provide Services She Paid For

Fengshui Master Fails To Provide Services To Woman, Owes Almost S$6K

Fengshui is a practice that many Singaporeans believe in, especially when it comes to choosing a home.

However, one of our readers, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote to us to share her ordeal with a bazi and fengshui master who allegedly did not fulfil his services.

She had engaged him for a fengshui house-hunting service that cost almost S$6,000. We are not revealing the exact amount to protect her privacy.

She soon realised that despite claims he had been practising for over 10 years, he sought her knowledge in Chinese metaphysics for his own ends. This included allegedly asking her to read his clients’ fortunes for him.

When she refused to help, he threatened to not complete his services, leading her to make a police report.

He then allegedly threatened to harm her family if she did not retract the report before finding out where she was studying and making a complaint to the school.

The woman is currently in the midst of seeking a personal protection order over fears for her own safety.

Woman engaged fengshui master to help with house-hunting

In Oct 2022, the woman engaged the fengshui master, who claimed to have more than 10 years of experience in Chinese metaphysics, to help her select a suitable resale flat to buy.

He had claimed to graduate from a prestigious university programme, which she also attended and graduated from. Because of this, she felt more comfortable engaging him.

Additionally, since this master has been featured in numerous publications, she figured he could be trusted.

After engaging him for the services, however, she said that he only looked at four floor plans out of the 15 he was supposed to.

According to her, he was supposed to fulfil the following:

Look at up to 15 floor plans and come down on-site only for the final floor plan approved Advice on renovation such as which walls to hack and which rooms to merge Date of renovation Date of moving in

However, he did not advise her on the renovation process, date of renovation, or date of moving in — all of which were meant to be part of his services.

Fengshui master allegedly asked woman to read clients’ charts

On the day they first met in person, 17 Dec 2022, the fengshui master realised the woman had been studying astrology herself and started pestering her for her knowledge when they met at the house.

He then allegedly gave her his clients’ charts to read, calling them “case studies”.

In reality, the woman says he was using her as an “unpaid consultant”.

“Considering that I was essentially doing for free what he was paid to do by his clients, this seriously called his work ethic and aptitude into question,” she said.

When she rejected him and told him that she was not going to feed him any more knowledge, he retaliated by saying that he was not going to complete the rest of his service.

In March this year, she decided to file a police report as he had not completed the services she paid for.

Allegedly threatened to harm her family

When he heard about the report, however, he allegedly threatened to harm her family if she made the matter more public, including by revealing details about her loved ones.

Later, he made partial restitution of close to S$500 after she refused to drop the police report.

However, she told MS News that she has yet to receive the rest of the money.

Then, in May, he found out where she was studying and made a complaint to her school, which she ended up being questioned over.

Because of this, she fears that she might be subjected to further harassment and is currently in the midst of taking out a personal protection order against him. The two, she says, are not in contact on social media or WhatsApp as he requested that he block her on these platforms.

Calls fengshui master’s credentials into question

When the woman first met the bazi master, she thought he could be trusted since he apparently graduated from the same programme as her.

That was until they talked and realised he had not actually graduated from that programme, having failed to obtain the required credits. He had merely graduated from the university.

This, among other things she found out about him, made her realise he was not what he was made out to be.

She also questioned why he, with extensive experience in his field, asked her for “consults” and help with his clients.

She explained that she had only started practising astrology a year ago, and realised that to become a “master”, one only needs some basic knowledge from astrology books.

In fact, he allegedly told her that he earns more than S$50,000 a month.

Having studied astrology herself, she wonders why she even engaged the services of a master in the first place.

As such, she believes that there are others like him who are profiting from this obscure art to scam others who do not know any better.

“I feel so stupid because of this incident,” she said. “I should have seen his red flags earlier.”

While she isn’t hopeful that she’ll get the rest of her money back, the woman hopes that the authorities will crack down on such activities as others may lose more money than she did.

She also encourages other victims of purported bazi or fengshui masters to make police reports if they have been threatened or scammed.

