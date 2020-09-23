Sengkang HDB Void Deck Sees Fight On 22 Sep, Allegedly Over Work Issues

Friendships can turn awry, but violence is certainly not the answer — especially in such a public area.

Pictures and a video of 2 men fighting at the void deck of Block 182 Rivervale Crescent in Sengkang went viral yesterday (22 Sep).

Source

The man kicks his opponent and slaps him while he’s already on the ground, all the while yelling expletives.

Some onlookers are nearby, but they’re seemingly helpless to stop the conflict.

Subsequent pictures show police talking to the fallen man.

Source

2 men fight in Sengkang void deck

The video shared by a Facebook user shows a clear ‘winner’ of the fight.

One of the men, aged 47, lies on the ground, while his adversary, a black-shirted man aged 45, kicks and punches his face — first without his flip-flops, then later again.

This is even though the man appears defenseless and lies practically motionless.

Source

At one point, the black-shirted man goes to pick up his food and puts on his slipper, only to return and continue laying on him.

Man allegedly had dispute over poor performance at work

The scene looks perplexing without context, but some additional reporting makes it slightly clearer.

While the original Facebook post says that the fallen man had challenged his adversary to a fight while drunk, this information can’t be verified.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 45-year-old man had recommended the 47-year-old a job as a cleaner, but he apparently performed poorly.

Feeling like he’d lost face as his colleague, their relationship with him deteriorated, possibly leading to the conflict.

Violence isn’t the answer

The police told Shin Min Daily News that the 45-year-old was arrested by police — he’s suspected of causing deliberate injury, as well as drug-related offences.

Source

Meanwhile, SCDF confirmed the 47-year-old was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Given the exaggerated nature of the fight, and the fact it happened in broad daylight, it’s not surprising he was arrested quickly.

While the fight resembles a UFC per-per-view event, we need to know that violence is never the answer.

Any conflict should be resolved as peacefully as possible.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.