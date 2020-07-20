VivoCity, Sun Plaza, IMM, Mustafa Centre In List Of New Places, ActiveSG Gym Visted 3 Times Since 14 Jul

In an update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (19 Jul), 14 new locations were listed as being visited by Covid-19 cases when they were infectious.

These places are:

Sun Plaza FairPrice Chong Pang City Wet Market & Food Centre Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre Ocean Curry Fish Head at 92 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh VivoCity IMM Adidas Mustafa Centre HAO Mart at 505 Canberra Link The Metropolis SaladStop! ActiveSG Gym at Fernvale Square Thasevi Food at 239 Jalan Kayu KPT Pte Ltd at 13A Sembawang Drive LECOQ at 25 Church Street FilmGarde Cineplex at Bugis+ Hall 6

Gym in Fernvale visited 3 times by cases

Most strikingly, the ActiveSG Gym in Fernvale Square, at 51A Sengkang West Avenue, was visited by a Covid-19 case or cases a total of 3 times.

They were from 9.05-10.25pm on 14 Jul, 5-6.30pm on 16 Jul, and 5-6.30pm on 17 Jul.

Supermarkets, wet markets, hawker centres & malls visited

The FairPrice supermarket in Sun Plaza, a mall in Sembawang, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 9.35-10.30am on 6 Jul, said MOH.

Chong Pang City Wet Market & Food Centre, at 105 Yishun Ring Road, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 10-11.20am on 7 Jul.

Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, at 676 Woodlands Drive 71, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 9.20-10am on 8 Jul.

Ocean Curry Fish Head, at 92 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 5-5.45pm on 8 Jul.

VivoCity mall was visited by a Covid-19 case from 1.10-2pm on 9 Jul.

The Adidas outlet in IMM mall was visited by a Covid-19 case from 3-7.10pm on 9 Jul.

Mustafa Centre was visited by a Covid-19 case from 6.15-7.15pm on 9 Jul.

HAO Mart, at 505 Canberra Link, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 12.50-1.30pm on 10 Jul.

SaladStop! in The Metropolis, at 9 North Buona Vista Drive, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 12.30-1pm on 13 Jul.

Thasevi Food, at 239 Jalan Kayu, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 10.30pm to 12 midnight on 15 Jul.

313 KPT Pte Ltd, at 313A Sembawang Drive, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 10.45pm on 16 Jul to 12.30am the next day.

LECOQ, an eatery on 25 Church Street, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 7.30pm to 9.15pm on 17 Jul.

Finally, the Filmgarde Cineplex in Bugis+ mall was visited by a Covid-19 case from 9.40pm to 12 midnight on 17 Jul.

Full list of locations

Here’s the full list of locations.

Visitors advised to monitor health

MOH has advised those who visited these locations at the specific timings that the patient was there to monitor their health for 14 days.

However, there is no need to avoid these locations.

Please stay safe and follow safe distancing rules when you’re out and about.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.