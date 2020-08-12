Rusty Fish Hook Pokes Right Through Girl’s Toe After She Steps On It At East Coast Park

After spending a lot of time indoors, most of us would be looking forward to a relaxing day out with family or friends. A particular family’s outing to East Coast Park on Monday (10 Aug) unfortunately went awry after a young child stepped on a rusty fish hook.

Imploring anglers to be more responsible, her brother took to Instagram to post an appeal.

Girl steps on fish hook discarded in the sand

Whether you’re young or young at heart, you see a stretch of sandy beach, and you’ll surely make a run for it.

A 10-year-old girl did just that over the National Day weekend, frolicking at the beach, until she probably felt a sharp pain.

Instead of regular debris, she had stepped on a rusty fish hook which poked right through her big toe.

As the penetration was rather severe, her family members took some time to remove the hook, but seemed to have succeeded.

Brother advises anglers to be more responsible

The girl’s brother, Mr Fadhly Rosli, spoke calmly in the Instagram video, urging anglers to be responsible and think about the safety of beach-goers.

He shared the family’s concern especially since the fish hook was rusty, and that if it had poked any deeper, they’d need professional help.

Though they managed to resolve the issue on their own, concerned followers commented that he should have taken his sister to the Accident & Emergency Department (A&E) for a Tetanus jab.

This is because the rusty hook may pose a risk of infection, which in serious cases can lead to death.

Be more considerate when using public spaces

Another netizen commenting that his daughter had recently experienced the same thing implies that this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Anglers who go fishing by the beach should thus be more responsible and dispose of their fish hooks properly to prevent future accidents like this.

For the rest of us, let’s take this as a reminder not to litter at the beach or any public space, as we don’t know what harm we may cause.

