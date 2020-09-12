SIA Expected To Launch ‘Flights To Nowhere’ By End-October

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the aviation industry, Singapore Airlines (SIA) seems to be working on a rather innovative concept.

Source

To help cushion the blow that they’ve been dealt, the carrier is expected to launch flights with no destination by the end of next month.

These unique flights will reportedly last 3 hours and will be akin to a joyride in the clouds for those who miss flying.

Source

SIA remains coy about potential ‘flights to nowhere’ project

While no concrete plans have been announced by SIA, The Straits Times (ST) reported that these flights are expected to launch by end-October.

Source

According to ST, Mr Stefan Wood, director of a local air charter company had approached SIA regarding a potential joint venture to provide such services.

SIA, however, reportedly indicated more interest in going solo with the plans.

When approached by ST regarding the flights, SIA was rather coy, saying that they are working on “several initiatives”, but will only announce them at the “appropriate time“.

Source

Might bundle with hotel staycation and Changi Airport shopping

Even though the collaboration that Mr Wood proposed might not come to fruition, the flight package that he envisioned reportedly comprised,

Hotel staycation

Limousine transfer service

Shopping experience at Changi Airport

Source

He also shared that of the 308 individuals that his company surveyed, 45% were willing to pay $288 for an economy-class seat on the flight.

On the other hand, 40% of respondents were willing to pay $588 for a more atas business- class seat.

If these prices are anything to go by, it’ll likely cost similar to a 1-2 night staycation at a hotel.

Not the first time for SIA

Turns out, this isn’t the first time that SIA had operated flights with no destinations.

Source

In 2015, the carrier reportedly flew 300 Community Chest beneficiaries on such a flight.

Other carriers in the region like EVA Air and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have also experimented with the concept recently and saw positive results.

Will you try SIA’s ‘flights to nowhere’

While the ‘flights to nowhere’ concept might not be for everyone, we’re glad that aviation companies like SIA are thinking out of the box on how they can stay afloat during these uncertain times.

Will you be open to trying ‘flights to nowhere’, and if so at what cost? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.