Floral Jelly Mooncakes By S’pore Artist Available For Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival is only a few weeks away. So your fam is probably on the hunt for delectable mooncakes to treat your family & friends this year.

We’ve chanced upon offerings by local jelly artist, E’little Wobble, whose handcrafted taro milk jelly mooncakes are a stunning twist to the traditional treat.

Each set of mooncakes also come individually wrapped in an intricate box set adorned with a large lunar moon to commemorate the occasion.

If you’re interested in these gorgeous desserts, here’s the deets on how to get them, as well as a few more beautiful creations by this local ‘jelly artist’.

Gorgeous jelly mooncakes in Bandung or Kopi-O flavours

Each jelly cake is made with vegetarian gelatin with konjac root — also known as Konnyaku jelly.

Her cakes typically feature gorgeous florals in the centerpiece, which are made with fresh cow milk and coconut cream.

Health-conscious foodies will be happy to know that they’re also open to substituting these ingredients with almond, soy, and coconut milk.

Her concoctions are available in diverse flavours which include coconut cream, kopi-O, matcha with condensed milk, gula melaka, bandung, and many others.

Jelly artist E’little Wobble shares her works of art on social media, especially on her Instagram page which you may follow here.

Flower jellies for every occasion

Besides mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival, we spotted cute Teacher’s Day tributes to show our appreciation for our educators — instead of a typical bouquet, you can offer hydrangeas or carnations encased in jelly.

They definitely deserve some love after all the effort they put into learning Zoom and teaching virtually.

Her Father’s Day sunflower special showcased sea coconut jelly hearts imbued with coconut cream.

Last Valentine’s Day, couples could even gift their bae with this jelly cake with a heart-shaped pastel pink flower.

Koi pond jelly cakes for larger celebrations

Family reunions often feature large gatherings with our grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. So, you may want to opt for their large cakes decorated with koi and vibrant coral reefs.

Their koi pond cake includes delicate fishes and lotus flowers which require a lot of patience to be moulded to perfection.

Watch out for others because this jelly canvas may cause them to stop, stare, and snag the eye-catching koi fish.

DM on Instagram to order

As each jelly cake is made-to-order and customised, prices will be determined at the point of order.

A small order requires at least 7 days’ notice, while bulk orders require at least 3 weeks notice. If you want to place an order for the Mid-Autumn Festival, then now’s the best time to do it.

As of now, she only accepts payment via Paynow and charges a $10 delivery fee. More info on how to do so via DM here.

Floral jelly mooncakes in time for Mid-Autumn Festival

Whether you’re sold on these milk jelly mooncakes or intriguing koi pond cakes, we love the creativity involved in helping to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

The past few months have been challenging for most of us, but we take comfort in the support rendered by our friends and family who’ve stayed by our sides.

What better way to share your heartfelt appreciation than by giving them these yummy desserts?

