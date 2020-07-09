Flower Dome At Gardens By The Bay Will Operate At 25% Of Capacity Due To Covid-19 Safety Precautions

As Phase 2 is now in full swing, attractions like the Singapore Zoo and Universal Studios Singapore have reopened their doors, along with entertainment venues like cinemas.

This includes the Flower Dome at the Gardens By The Bay, which is reopening on Saturday (11 Jul) with a new post-‘Circuit Breaker’ look after a 3-month-long closure.

Source

However, due to the need to manage crowds to prevent overcrowding, the attraction will now require visitors to pre-book time slots if they’re interested in coming.

Visitors must pre-book slots online

In a press release issued on Thursday (9 Jul), Gardens By The Bay said that as part of the safety precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19, the Flower Dome will limit capacity to 25% only.

Source

That means that only 3,500 tickets will be issued daily, so visitors are required to pre-book their timed-entry tickets via the Gardens By The Bay website or mobile application.

Online pre-booking had already opened to the public on Tuesday (7 Jul), and more than 500 tickets for the first day of reopening on 11 Jul have been snapped up.

Upon arrival, visitors can also expect temperature screenings and social distancing measures.

European-themed display

Earlier this year, the sakura festival at the Flower Dome captivated many, setting a high bar for the next themed display.

Equally mesmerising is the European-themed landscape visitors can expect when they return to the attraction.

Source

It features seasonal blooms native to temperate countries like sunflowers and foxgloves. They will contribute to the countryside feels that will transport you directly to Europe.

Entry to the Flower Dome for Singapore residents will cost $12 per adult and $8 for a child.

Flower Dome experience can replace your cancelled trip

We’re glad the Flower Dome is reopening after its long isolation for locals to destress.

While we rejoice that we have more leisure choices outside the home, do remember to adhere to safety measures and wear a mask.

If you’re not sure if it’s safe yet, it may also be wise to postpone a trip to the Flower Dome to a later date, when the human traffic goes down.

No matter when you decide to visit, do book your tickets in advance to secure your spot.

Featured image adapted from Gardens By The Bay.