Kor Ra Kang Café Has Blooms Covering Every Inch Of Its Walls & Ceiling, Food Served In Tableware Fit For Royalty

We’ve seen all sorts of unique themed cafes in Thailand. Now, another of them will stretch the boundaries of our imaginations with a big dose of flower power.

Located in Bangkok, the walls of Kor Ra Kang Café mimic a pastel-themed flower tunnel.

We’ve heard of rainbow flower fields, but we never thought we’d come across a lush floral wonderland inside a café.

Since we can’t visit Bangkok at the moment due to Covid-19 restrictions, we’ll have to be content with a virtual trip across this one-of-a-kind tunnel.

Flower tunnel café in full bloom

Numerous cafés promise unique food, but a mere glance at the blooming exterior of Kor Ra Kang café hints at a much more elevated experience.

Once you enter its doors, you’ll find ethereal walls blooming with florals from floor to the ceiling.

Some of the tables are situated under domes, giving visitors the illusion of being in a tunnel.

The sweet decor makes it the ideal place for an impressive date night with bae.

Gorgeous range of blooms

We usually need to go outdoors to enjoy nature. But here, you can witness a gorgeous range of blooms including roses, lavender, and chrysanthemums across the premises.

And if you’re wondering, yes, every inch of the walls and ceilings are literally covered with them.

When visitors take their seats, they’ll also notice that even the tables are stuffed with blossoms.

We’re curious to know whether some of these flowers are real or not, because every petal looks like they are fresh from the garden – how do they prevent them from withering?

Perfect for girls’ outing

In the coming months, we’re optimistic that this cafe will be the perfect place to celebrate the dying down of the pandemic with your group of gal pals.

If you’re planning to catch up on each other’s lives, we believe these heart-shaped seats and minimalist tables will provide comfortable backdrops for conversation.

Royal tableware, commoner prices

So that diners can feel even more like royalty, their dishes are served in golden tableware.

However, far from royal prices, those who travel on a budget will be happy to know that the items on the menu start from just S$2.65.

Food is attractive too

Now that we know that the place is beautiful, we’re glad to report that the food is also similarly attractive.

We highly recommend their Coconut Ice Cream Set that can be topped with pomegranates, crispy raisins, and grass jelly for 85 Thai baht (S$3.81).

Pair it with a vibrant red cider milkshake that may rival your favourite BBT for just 59 Thai baht (S$2.65).

This highly addictive crispy roti with golden threads and whipped cream will satisfy your sweet tooth for 85 Thai baht (S$3.81).

Travellers venturing into the country’s vast night markets and majestic temples can recharge with this vegetable set with rice noodles and crab curry for 290 Thai baht (S$13).

A trip to Bangkok isn’t complete without a glass of Thai milk tea, and the café’s version boasts a slightly sweet taste fused with the mellow aroma of tea leaves for 59 Thai baht (S$2.65).

Its glassware is even decorated with flowers to keep up with the floral theme.

Bookmark this for future travels

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, non-essential travel to Thailand is currently not advised. We may be eager to satisfy our wanderlust, but we have to wait until our health and safety is assured.

No one can predict the future, but the declining number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand and Singapore and opening of the economies make us feel optimistic that we will get the green light to travel to our neighbouring country soon

Until then, save this destination for your bucket list.

Address: 237/2 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Opening Hours: 10am to 12pm

Contact number: 092-571-5555

Website: Kor Ra Kang Facebook page

Thailand is home to many themed cafés, and if you have any interesting ones to share, do let us know in the comments.

Featured image from Facebook and Facebook.