Adorable Doggo Sits At A Table, Checks Himself Out In The Mirror, And Curls His Hair

Looking at pictures of adorable animals never fails to bring us joy and we simply can’t get enough of it.

A fluffy toy poodle from Japan recently captured netizen’s hearts with his human-like behaviour.

The doggo not only ‘sits’ like a human, but also has perms even the hippest ah ma would approve.

The doggo, named Kokoro, has since turned into a viral sensation, with over 133,000 followers on Instagram.

It is truly the best doggone thing we have seen.

A fluffy doggo with good table manners

As far as table manners are concerned, Kokoro is pretty well trained.

He sits upright at tables, legs straight and with his hands out, displaying better table manners than even some of us.

Although he does slouch a little, that only adds to its cuteness.

Even when he is having a casual sit-down, netizens can’t help but see his resemblance to a human’s posture.

Got to give him credits with that pose there, the typical look-at-me-casually-turning look certainly works for him.

Head of curls inspired by Bob Ross

Don’t be fooled though, that adorable fluff of hair does not come easy.

Kokoro puts in effort into perfecting his curls, just like us humans.

Some couldn’t help but spot the resemblance between Kokoro’s hairstyle and the famous painter, Bob Ross.

This netizen joked that the doggo was a “Bob Ross reincarnate”.

At the rate that Kokoro is gaining popularity, Bob Ross might even have to take notes from him.

Fluffy doggo likes checking himself out

Kokoro’s expressions are also extremely relatable too.

Just look at that face as he is caught checking himself out in the mirror. That’s ruff, we all know that feeling.

But with such a luscious head of curls, who can blame him?

Kokoro is fast becoming an Instagram star

Kokoro’s human-like tendencies are certainly doing him well as seen by the number of fans he has on Instagram.

If you can’t get enough of him, you can check out more of his pictures here.

Who would have thought such a perfect look was paw-sibble?

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Twitter.