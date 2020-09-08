31-Year-Old Football Coach Jailed For Voluntarily Causing Hurt In 2019 Fight

Playing sports is always an easy way for enthusiasts to bond.

However, on 17 Feb 2019, a massive brawl broke out at East Spring Secondary School over a foul, which saw a football coach headbutting and fracturing someone’s nose.

Yesterday (7 Sep), amateur football coach and captain, Nicholas Amet, 31, was sentenced to 4 weeks’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt to a member of the opposing team Ranger United.

Football coach headbutted rival player

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a friendly game was held at East Spring Secondary School between 2 amateur teams on 17 Feb 2019.

Amet’s team FC138 faced off Ranger United.

In the last 5 minutes of the game, a foul was called on one of Amet’s team members, which caused a heated argument to ensue.

Source

The referee told the men to stop fighting as players started to push each other.

The video of the brawl, which had since been widely circulated on social media, shows a throng of players shoving and swearing at each other.

Source

Amet allegedly tried to protect his teammates by pushing members of the opposing team. He squared up to the victim Yang Yanhua, 34.

It was reported that he was “feeling angry and agitated in the heat of the moment” and the victim was “standing close to him”. As a result, Amet suddenly headbutted Yang.

Yang fell to the ground and bled profusely in the head, slipping into unconsciousness soon after.

Police arrived shortly after fight started

At the climax of the fight the referee told the warden to call the police, who came shortly after.

Yang was found to be lying unconscious with a cut and swollen eyebrow and was promptly conveyed to Changi General Hospital along with another player.

Source

The referee, Mr Mustafa, said that the match was tense, with shoves and elbows being exchanged throughout, reports CNA.

Jailed for 4 weeks

In light of the voluntary hurt caused by Amet towards Yang, the court has given Amet 4 weeks’ jail.

A case like this could have resulted in up to 2 years of jail time and a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Be nice & count to 5

Having common interests can help different people bond with one another. However, contact sports can become quite intense, and players may lose their cool during an adrenaline rush.

Source

But violence begets violence, and the perpetrator stands to gain jail time and a fine.

Perhaps the best way to prevent a fight is to keep calm and count to 5.

Featured image adapted from Flickr and Stomp.