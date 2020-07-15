Chickenpox, Influenza & Pneumococcal Vaccines To Be Added To National Childhood Immunisation Schedule

Remember those itchy blister-like rashes you may have had as child? Often starting out with a fever, chickenpox spreads easily and is most contagious the day before the rashes surface.

To better protect Singaporeans, those under the age of 18 will be entitled to free vaccinations for diseases like chickenpox and influenza, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (13 Jul).

Under this new initiative, which takes effect from 1 Nov, eligible Singaporean children will not have to pay for vaccines under the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS).

Source

Protecting S’poreans from preventable diseases

In a press release on Monday (13 Jul), MOH outlined the subsidies offered to better protect Singaporeans from diseases that can be eradicated by vaccines, and prevent outbreaks.

Thus, vaccines for chickenpox, influenza and pneumococcal disease have been added into the NCIS – that means children don’t have to pay for them.

They are also entitled to receive full subsidies for childhood developmental screening at all general practitioner (GP) clinics and polyclinics.

Source

Older Singaporeans benefit too

The subsidies aren’t only for children – adults can get in on some newly enhanced subsidies as well.

At polyclinics, Singaporean adults are eligible to receive up to 75% subsidy on vaccines under the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS). Seniors from the Pioneer Generation will get an additional 50% off, and Merdeka Generation 25% off, from their subsidised bills.

For GP clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), adults can benefit from higher subsidies of between $35 and $125 for the vaccinations on the Subsidised Vaccine List.

Pioneer Generation cardholders will have their vaccination costs capped at between $9 and $16 per dose.

For Merdeka Generation, CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders, a dose of vaccine will cost a maximum of between $18 and $31.

Source

Here’s a summary of the subsidies available at polyclinics:

Source

Here’s a summary of the fee caps at CHAS GP clinics:

Source

For more information, please visit the MOH website.

Do make an appointment

MOH has encouraged appointments to be made with clinics before visiting, as time is required to procure these vaccines.

As people around the world hold out their hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine, the battle against preventable diseases like chickenpox and influenza is also crucial.

So do stay safe and get your jabs.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.