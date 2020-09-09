Free Temasek Foundation Masks Available For Collection From 21 Sep

By now, you’ve probably stocked up on enough masks to last you a while, considering the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This doesn’t mean saying no to free masks, however, as the prized item is a necessity now.

Good news for those in need of more, as Temasek Foundation (TF) will be giving out more masks to Singapore residents soon.

Free masks in adult & kid sizes

Temasek Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ho Ching confirmed the upcoming distribution in a Facebook post today (9 Sep).

Since demand was high the previous time, TF will also be giving out free masks in kid sizes, suitable for children up to 12 years of age.

Kids can claim these masks by showing their birth certificate, student pass or FIN card.

For adult residents Singaporeans or otherwise, you only need to bring along one of the following proofs of identification:

Pink or blue IC

FIN card

Driving licence

PAssion card

As long as the government-issued document has a barcode, you’ll be good to go.

Since FIN cards are accepted, domestic helpers and Work Pass holders are welcome too.

Extra masks available for pre-order

If 2 pieces aren’t enough for you, TF is opening online pre-orders for those who wish to get more of the comfortable masks.

Instead of only white like the free ones, you’ll have the chance to pick from a wide range of pretty colours, including:

Black

Peach natural dye

Light denim blue natural dye

Navy (only for adult masks)

The navy masks are going for $8/pair, with a limit of 5 pairs (total 10 masks) for purchase per person. The other colours will be on sale for $10/kit, which contains a pair, or 2 masks.

Pre-orders begin this Sunday (13 Sep) and end on 2 Oct. All payment will be via PayLah!, and buyers will receive a QR code for collection. Stay tuned to the Stay Prepared website for updates.

Collection of all masks, free and pre-ordered, will be from 21 Sep to 4 Oct.

Other details like collection points haven’t been disclosed yet, but we’ll update once more information is available.

Get your free masks soon

Finding a comfortable, breathable, mask isn’t easy, especially one that provides enough protection from infections.

Hence, this free distribution by Temasek Foundation is indeed a valuable one to many, especially those who can’t afford to buy masks.

Best thing is, the masks are reusable, so you can always wash them after using. Now with 2 of your own, you’ll have enough to get you through the week.

