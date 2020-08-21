Man Gets Tasered Near Fullerton Hotel Gets Caught By Police In Viral Clip

It’s not every day that we see an intense police stand-off akin those we typically see on movies and TV shows.

On Friday (21 Aug), a viral clip of what appears to be a man getting tasered near the Fullerton Hotel started circulating on Facebook. You can watch it in full here.

Source

A trigger warning is required as the contents may be disturbing to some, so we’ve summarised the events below.

Source

MS News has reached out to the authorities to verify the authenticity of the video as well as for an official statement on the matter.

Man appears to get tasered near Fullerton Hotel

In the video, the man was seen having a confrontation with at least 6 police officers along Esplanade Drive, opposite where the Fullerton Hotel was located at.

Source

One of the police appears to be pointing a taser at the man.

Despite warnings from some officers, the man appeared hostile and continued walking towards the officer.

Source

At around the 13-second mark of the video, the man appears to have been ‘struck’ and bent over in pain. The witness behind the camera asks at one point of the video if a “taser” had been used.

Source

He fell to the ground, and appeared to be in pain moments later.

Source

The man, however, got up seconds later and started stumbling about.

As the police officers tried to calm the man down, he swung a punch which clipped one of the officers on the chin.

Source

He then started sprinting away from the group of officers, removing his shirt in the process.

Source

Brought away on an ambulance

A picture uploaded on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook group showed the half-clothed man taken down and surrounded by police officers.

Source

Another clip depicted the man brought away on an ambulance.

Source

It was also written in the video description that the man had apparently thrown his handphone at oncoming cars.

The man was seen holding on to a phone-like object on his hand before he was apparently tasered.

Source

MS News has reached out to the police for more information on the case and will update this article when more information is available.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.