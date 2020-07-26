Funan Mall, Raffles City & Tekka Centre Visited By Covid-19 Patients While Infectious In Past Week

As the number of daily Covid-19 cases grows, so does the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, to little surprise.

While some may be nonchalant about the information, the fact that they include popular spots like Funan Mall and Raffles City Shopping Centre is worth our attention.

This, especially since many more are out and about mingling in Phase 2.

Several locations visited on multiple occasions

In an update on the daily case report today (26 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) appended a list of such places, dating back to 12 Jul.

Some of them notably appeared several times in the list, such as Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park which came up 5 times.

Others included:

Westgate (3 Gateway Drive) – 2 times

VivoCity – 2 times

Changi Village Hawker Centre – 2 times

Joo Chiat Complex – 2 times

For more specific information like the exact dates and hours patients were there for, you can read the document here.

More places closer to town, like Funan & Raffles City

With more crowds appearing at hot shopping spots around town like the Central Business District (CBD) or Orchard area, there’s no surprise that these places made it to the list.

Most recently, Covid-19 patients have visited Funan Mall and Raffles City Shopping Centre, particularly the Market Place, on 21 Jul while infectious.

Other spots in or close to town that they had visited were:

Mustafa Centre – 19 Jul

City Square Mall – 19 Jul

orchardgateway (CHIMPCHAMP FITNESS) – 19 Jul

Tekka Centre – 20 Jul

Though there’s no cause for alarm, members of the public who had visited these places within the specified dates and times should monitor their health.

Don’t hesitate to visit the doctor the moment you display any infection symptoms.

Few unlinked cases thanks to contact tracing

The implementation of SafeEntry requirements at all public venues has certainly helped improve contact tracing efforts.

Thanks to everyone’s participation, MOH reported only 1% of community cases as presently unlinked.

Hopefully, further investigations can help join the dots and reduce that percentage even more, till the day finally comes when we report zero community cases.

