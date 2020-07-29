G-Shock Announces Closure Of IMM Store On 4 Aug, Directs Westies To JEM

G-Shock holds a very special place in the hearts of 90s kids as the go-to accessory, but the brand has taken a dive into the premium market as of late.

Iconic collabs with One Piece & Hello Kitty aside, fans in West Singapore will be mourning the closure of at least 1 brick & mortar store come 4 Aug.

Source

Here’s Casio’s Facebook announcement in full on 28 Aug.

Source

We summarise the deets & where you can still head to check out watch displays when gift-hunting for bae.

Source

G-Shock closes IMM outlet abruptly

On 28 Jul, Casio uploaded a farewell post for their IMM branch, thanking customers for their support over the “past few years”.

The last date that the store will remain open is Tuesday (4 Aug) & visitors are encouraged to visit JEM’s shop instead to make purchases from now on.

Fans mourn store’s closure

The closure of IMM’s outlet came as a surprise to some long-time fans of the brand.

Source

A patron shared he had travelled down to Jurong from Bedok to buy his last Casio watch, praising a female staff member for her help.

G-Factory NEX when it first opened in 2014

Source

Only JEM’s outlet remains for Westies

A quick search has turned up 11 dedicated stores islandwide for the brand — with most clustered around the central town area in Orchard & Bugis.

Source

This number will be down to 10 after IMM’s departure from the list. With the closure of G-Shock’s IMM outlet, Westies will have to head to JEM’s sole outlet or town to purchase their watches.

Source

Thankfully, it’s within walking distance as the malls are close. You can check which Casio store is nearest to your home here.

Farewell brick & mortar, hello online retail

Though the closure of G-Shock’s store makes us a tad sentimental, this is in line with trends of brick & mortar stores folding in favour of online retail options.

Will you miss walking the aisles to check out watch displays & try on designs before you buy them? Or do you enjoy the convenience of online ordering & delivery?

We’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Casio.