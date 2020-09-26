The Galaxy Projector Brings Constellations To Your Bedroom

Our weekend nights are about to get an otherworldly upgrade thanks to this latest discovery.

GALAXYCOVE – an online lighting store – offers Galaxy Projectors that can engulf your home in a sea of stars and nebula lights.

We imagine your evenings will seem more magical when you can immerse yourself in cosmos and constellations.

Let’s take a closer look at this product that will transform your home with mystical, otherworldly lighting.

Galaxy projector for bedrooms & funky Zoom backgrounds

They say a change of scenery is necessary to fuel your creativity.

While we wait for the green light for leisure travel, this compact Galaxy Projector can make you sleep in galaxies far, far away.

Until space travel is a possibility, turn on these lights while binge-watching The Mandalorian to feel like you’re at a distant corner of the universe.

If you’re struggling to find a Zoom background, this projector provides you with a galaxy theme that could conveniently hide the clutter in your home.

Zouk vibes for party animals in HDB flats

Party animals who long for wild nights at Zouk can fire up this device in the comfort our HDB flats to achieve the neon light effect found in nightclubs.

With a push of a button, your living room is transformed into a private party spot with your BFFs.

Whether you’re chilling in the bedroom or entertaining guests in the living room, you can play your favourite tunes to set up the ambiance.

Light displays will move in sync when sound is detected in the area via the Galaxy Projector’s MusicSense function.

Jewelled galaxy projector ships to Singapore for free

The Galaxy Projector is retailing at 50% off, priced at S$109.29 (USD $79.95) with free worldwide shipping to Singapore.

A full package includes the projector, power adapter, and micro USB charging cable.

Do note that the wireless projector is powered by a built-in 2200mAh rechargeable battery so you can easily bring it anywhere in your home.

Check out their website to learn more about shipping deets, prices & other models.

For dreamers who love to sleep among literal stars

Thanks to technology, those among us who’ve been dreaming of sleeping among stars can now do so with the push of a button.

With Work-From-Home being the new normal, this could be a great gift for newlyweds or your friends who’d like to revamp their bedroom & living spaces with stunning visuals of our elliptical galaxy.

Till travel is allowed again, let’s continue to allow our imagination to take us to those distant places & beyond every night.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Instagram.