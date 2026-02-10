DPM Gan Kim Yong does ’67’ meme for his 67th birthday in TikTok clip

DPM Gan Kim Yong joins viral ’67’ meme on his birthday in TikTok clip, netizens amused

A TikTok clip showing Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong playfully taking part in the viral “67” meme has amused netizens, especially after it emerged that the video was posted on Monday (9 Feb), his actual birthday.

The short video, uploaded with the caption “happy 67th birthday taskforce man”, shows Mr Gan subtly acknowledging the meme as he turned 67.

‘Oh! How old are you turning?’

In the video, three young women — believed to be People’s Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People Session volunteers — react with surprise when Mr Gan mentions that it is his birthday.

They ask Mr Gan, “Oh! How old are you turning?”

He pauses for a moment, then flashes the now-familiar hand gesture linked to the “67” meme.

Mr Gan was born on 9 Feb 1959 and turned 67 this year.

Netizens amused by rare playful moment

Better known for his calm and serious demeanour, Mr Gan’s playful response struck a chord online, with many netizens delighted to see a more relaxed side of the senior politician.

Mr Gan currently serves as Singapore’s DPM and Minister for Trade and Industry.

He is also Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and oversees the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister’s Office, including the National Climate Change Secretariat and the National Population and Talent Division.

He entered politics in 2001 and has held multiple ministerial portfolios, including Health, Manpower, and Education.

From 2020 to 2023, Mr Gan co-chaired the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on COVID-19, which coordinated Singapore’s response to the pandemic — a role that earned him the nickname “taskforce man” among some netizens.

The video has since been shared widely, with netizens sending warm greetings to the birthday politician.

MS News has reached out to the Original Poster (OP) on TikTok for more information.

Also read: Gen Alpha internet slang ’67’ declared 2025’s Word of the Year by Dictionary.com

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @itslecia on TikTok.