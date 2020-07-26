Gan Siow Huang Goes For Morning Run & Has Breakfast In Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park
Brigadier-General Gan Siow Huang, now MP of Marymount, is the highest ranking female officer in the Singapore Armed Forces.
Considering her impressive background, Singaporeans couldn’t stop making memes and jokes over Marymount being placed under a military-like regime upon her victory.
Lots of people casually commented how Marymount would have 5BX – i.e. 5 Basic Exercises during military training – every morning, or how residents have to be home by 11.59pm.
Ms Gan’s response? She seems to have taken all these jokes in stride, as seen in her Facebook post on Saturday (25 Jul).
Fresh from an energising morning run at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, she detailed her activity with friends, and added that it wasn’t 5BX with a wink.
Gan Siow Huang stays active with friends at Bishan Park
Donned in striking red and blue, Ms Gan’s commanding presence is certainly hard to miss.
Here, the only 5 we’re seeing is a ‘max 5 per group’ rule being adhered to, and not the 5BX, certainly.
Morning run and breakfast make a good morning, as they beam in front of the camera. No war cries needed.
It seems like the staff of Grub – where Ms Gan and co had their breakfast – weren’t afraid to ask for a group photo.
They were simply happy to serve.
Netizens were lovin’ the humour
People were amused by Ms Gan embracing military jokes by coming up with one of her own.
One seemed to think that it’s circuit training for Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), with a corresponding wink.
Another one joked that Ms Gan’s good mood was the reason her friends were ‘spared’ from 5BX. He’s even anticipating a 500 pumping session the next round.
Feeling cute, might do 500 pumping later
Jokes and memes make the Internet go round, and it’s nice to see politicians break away from their stoic persona and have a good laugh with everyone.
It’s a refreshing approach, and as netizens ourselves, it feels great to know your humour is being heard and acknowledged by leaders.
Here’s Ms Gan’s “feeling cute, might do 500 pumping later” meme-worthy moment for the camera.
On a side note, MS News would like to congratulate Ms Gan for being a newly elected Minister of State in Cabinet.
Also read:
8 Facts About Gan Siow Huang, S’pore’s First Female General Tipped To Run In The GE
Featured image adapted from Facebook.