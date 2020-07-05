GE2020 Anime Trailer Posted On YouTube By Insanely Talented Netizen
As Polling Day approaches in just 5 days, netizens are getting creative at hyping us up for D-day on Friday (10 Jul).
Besides a PAP Spotify playlist, Mr Loh Xiong Yao’s take on conceptualising GE2020 as an anime trailer set to Attack on Titan’s OST is a herculean effort that pays off.
You can catch the full trailer here, and we’d recommend plugging in those earpieces for max patriotism.
Captain Lee versus Hammer-man
Captain – or is it Brigadier-General?
Mr Lee Hsien Loong represents the PAP as its current leader, hoping to steer Singapore for the next 5 years. On his left — the Cabinet.
Aiming to secure more seats in Parliament is the Workers’ Party, led by Iron-Man Pritam Singh.
Would Thor have been a better representation of the Hammer?
Perhaps the video-maker wanted to depict the Civil War aspect of their rivalry more.
Dr Chee vs Dr Tan
Next up is the Singapore Democratic Party’s Dr Chee Soon Juan.
In a flashy intro sequence, he’s depicted as Jiren from the Dragon Ball franchise.
Closely following after is the PAP MP-turned-opposition party leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock, depicted as Whitebeard from One Piece.
We love the detail of the PAP tattoo on his arm being crossed out to signify his new allegiance with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).
PM Lee’s brother, Lee Hsien Yang, also makes an appearance as a prominent PSP member.
Up next, purple-powered Peoples Voice make their appearance, with shiny purple lights adorning leader Lim Tean’s figure.
We must say that he looks particularly dapper in the video.
Sasageyo your heart for Singapore
If you’re a fan of Attack on Titan, you’d know that the accompanying video for ‘Shinzou wo Sasageyo’ prominently features the pledge of the Scouts.
Perhaps this is why the video maker saw it fit to include the pledge in the 2nd half.
‘Shinzou wo sasageyo’ means to devote your heart, and this is what candidates are doing this election — devoting their hearts to serve Singaporeans.
Stunning tribute to GE2020 & political icons
The outgoing chief Low Thia Khiang along with the new WP faces are shown, along with the caption ‘on to the next generation’.
It’s a poignant farewell to Mr Low, who won’t be contesting in GE2020, as well as an introduction to the new candidates.
Long-serving but retiring PAP members like Emeritus MParader Goh Chok Tong and “Hua Jie” Lee Bee Wah are also included, and eagle-eyed observers will note that former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan is in the background too.
Get hyped for GE2020 with anime trailer
We’re in the last week before Polling Day on 10 Jul, and what better way to hype ourselves up for it by shouting anime song lyrics and watching our political candidates depicted as badasses?
More anime-style trailers please!
May the best people win this Friday. As the trailer notes, vote responsibly.
Featured image adapted from YouTube.