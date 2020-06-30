6 General Election Candidates 30 & Under Fighting For Millennials’ Needs

Although they’re known more for avocado toast than being involved in politics, there’s no denying that millennials are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to elections.

This year’s General Election has produced a large number of new candidates and parties, including a number of young ones, aged 30 and below.

Here are the 6 youngest candidates contesting for their seat in Parliament, and what they stand for when it comes to millennials’ issues.

Terence Soon, 29, Progress Singapore Party

Mr Soon shared during his introductory press conference that he was inspired to join politics when his daughter was born. He looks up to Dr Tan Cheng Bock for not being afraid to vote against the majority in Parliament.

Mr Soon is currently a pilot with Singapore Airlines, but was previously running his own aviation business, and understands the struggles millennials have especially with rising property prices.

He will be contesting in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Choo Shaun Ming, 23, Progress Singapore Party

The 23-year-old is General Election 2020’s youngest candidate, and a Law undergraduate from National University of Singapore.

He firmly believes that “age is just a number”, referencing Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who at 80 is the oldest running candidate this election.

Mr Choo also raised housing affordability as an issue, and wishes to voice such concerns of his peers in Parliament.

He is contesting in Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Raeesah Khan, 26, Workers’ Party

Ms Khan is the founder and chief executive of the Reyna Movement, a social enterprise and community engagement programme in Singapore and Johor, helping marginalised women take their businesses to the next level.

She is passionate about levelling the playing field for the underprivileged, and building a “bigger, better boat” for those who contributed to it.

On Twitter, Ms Khan has also openly spoken about seeing a therapist, paving the way for public conversations on mental health and wellbeing, as well as crossing it out as a ‘taboo’.

She is contesting in Sengkang GRC.

Nicholas Tang, 28, Red Dot United

The newcomer is Red Dot United’s youngest running member, and is contesting for a seat in Jurong GRC this General Election.

He graduated with a Law degree from Kings’ College in London, and is currently a legal engineer with Pinsent Masons MPillay, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Mr Tang believes that Singapore needs more empathy in its policies, and wishes to adjust those policies to help the less fortunate.

Sathin Ravindran, 27, National Solidarity Party

Mr Sathin runs a business providing car detailing services, and is contesting in Sembawang GRC in his first General Election this year.

Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30, People’s Action Party

Ms Nadia is People’s Action Party’s (PAP’s) youngest candidate running in the General Election. She is contesting in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Currently a lawyer with TSMP Law Corporation, she also worked for Channel NewsAsia (CNA) temporarily as a current affairs producer in the past, and believes these career experiences has trained her trustworthiness.

She serves on multiple boards including a pandel advisor for YouthCorp, and has been volunteering since she was 15 years old.

She also advocates “sustainable growth”, both of the economy and as a country, as we tackle the crisis Covid-19 has thrown Singapore into.

