GE2020 Sample Count Results

With a total of 93 seats contested at GE2020, coupled with 2 hours’ delay, we’re in for a long night as we await the results. Thankfully, GE2020 will have a sample count, for those who simply want to know who’s in the lead.

We get sample counts through counting 100 polling slips, and the result is then announced. It’s a relatively good gauge of the way the tide is swinging in a constituency.

Sample count results

These are the results announced so far:

SMCs

Hougang SMC: WP 58% > PAP 42%

Bukit Batok SMC: PAP 57% > SDP 43%

Bukit Panjang SMC: PAP 56% > SDP 44%

Hong Kah North SMC: PAP 63% > PSP 37%

Kebun Baru SMC: PAP 68% > PSP 32%

MacPherson SMC: PAP 73%, PPP 27%

Marymount SMC: PAP 54% > PSP 46% Mountbatten SMC: PAP 75% > PV 25%

Pioneer SMC: PAP 66% > PSP 32%, IND 2%

Potong Pasir SMC: PAP 61% > SPP 39%

Punggol West SMC: PAP 65% > WP 35%

Radin Mas SMC: PAP 76% > RP 24%

Yio Chu Kang SMC: PAP 61% > PSP 39%

Yuhua SMC: PAP 69% > SDP 31%

4-seat GRCs

Sengkang GRC: WP 53% > PAP 47%

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC: PAP 67% > SPP 33 % Chua Chu Kang GRC: PAP 59% > PSP 41% Holland-Bukit Timah GRC: PAP 68% > SDP 32% Jalan Besar GRC: PAP 67% > PV 33%



Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC: PAP 64% > SDP 36%

5-seat GRCs

Aljunied GRC: WP 60% > PAP 40%

Ang Mo Kio GRC: PAP 72% > RP 28%

East Coast GRC: PAP 54% > WP 46%

Jurong GRC: PAP 75% > RDU 25%

Marine Parade GRC: PAP 57% > WP 43%

Nee Soon GRC: PAP 61% > PSP 39% Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC: PAP 63% > SDA 25% > PV 12%

Sembawang GRC: PAP 69% > NSP 31%

Tampines GRC: PAP 67% > NSP 33%

Tanjong Pagar GRC: PAP 63% > PSP 37%

West Coast GRC: PAP 52% > PSP 48%

Sample counts aren’t actual results

Although GE2015 sample counts saw accurate leads, the final percentages were sometimes different.

As such, the sample counts should be used mainly so there’s an official gauge of the results before the final count is in.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.