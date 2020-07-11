PAP Sees 6.16% Spike In MacPherson SMC During GE2020, Saw Dips In Most Other Constituencies

Within the blink of an eye, GE2020 has come and gone, but not without its fair share of drama.

Source

Some results have taken Singaporeans by surprise, with huge swings seen in some constituencies and yet more ‘conservative’ results in others.

On the other hand, some constituencies have also emerged as ‘strongholds’ for some political parties.

We look at some of these trends below.

PAP sees 27% dip in votes in West Coast GRC

West Coast GRC was predicted as one of the most closely-contested constituencies in GE2020, and the results ended up showing exactly that.

Despite fielding 2 full ministers in West Coast GRC, the PAP suffered a 27% decrease in votes in GE2020 — the largest vote swing in GE2020.

Source

This was likely due to Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s presence as a PSP candidate.

Source

The 80-year-old served in Ayer Rajah SMC as a PAP MP for 26 years and must be a familiar face among older voters. The SMC was ‘absorbed’ into West Coast GRC in 2006.

Source

Here are the election results over the past 20 years:

2020: PAP (51.69%) , PSP (48.31%)

, PSP (48.31%) 2015: PAP (78.57%) , Reform Party (21.43%)

, Reform Party (21.43%) 2011: PAP (66.66%) , Reform Party (33.34%)

, Reform Party (33.34%) 2006: PAP walkover

2001: PAP walkover

East Coast GRC continues to see ‘turbulent’ results in GE2020

Similar results were seen across the island at East Coast GRC, where the PAP narrowly edged out the Workers’ Party (WP), with 53.41% and 46.59% of votes respectively.

East Coast GRC has been contested by both PAP and WP since the 2006 elections. An extremely close fight was also seen in 2011, where the PAP won by 54.8% of votes.

Source

As the dust settles after GE2020, one can only imagine how the results would have gone if DPM Heng Swee Keat was not moved to this strategic location.

Source

Though the PAP managed to retain the GRC in GE2020, they seem to have much work to do in the coming years – perhaps with their much-talked-about East Coast plan – if they’re determined on winning over more voters during the next election.

Here are the election results over the past 20 years:

2020: PAP (53.41%) , WP (46.59%)

, WP (46.59%) 2015: PAP (60.7%) , WP (39.3%)

, WP (39.3%) 2011: PAP (54.8%) , WP (45.2%)

, WP (45.2%) 2006: PAP (63.9%) , WP (36.1%)

, WP (36.1%) 2001: PAP walkover

Aljunied GRC — a future WP fortress?

There have been talks of an ‘opposition wipe-out’ throughout the period of GE2020, but all that came to an end when the results came in last night when the WP claimed 10 MP seats in Parliament.

Its most spectacular victory came in Aljunied GRC where they garnered nearly 60% of the votes — a 10% increase from the previous election.

Source

This was rather noteworthy, given that GE2020 came at a time where the WP was undergoing significant party renewal — with the stepping down of veterans, including former party chief Mr Low Thia Khiang.

Source

Mr Low’s decision to contest Aljunied GRC back in 2011 was described by seen as a risky move. But now that the WP has secured victories over the past 3 elections, the constituency seems to be emerging as a WP stronghold.

Here are the election results over the past 20 years:

2020: PAP (40.07%), WP (59.93%)

2015: PAP (49.04%), WP (50.96%)

2011: PAP (45.28%), WP (54.72%)

2006: PAP (56.09%) , WP (43.91%)

, WP (43.91%) 2001: PAP walkover

Chua Chu Kang GRC — a future battleground?

West and East Coasts, Aljunied, and Sengkang GRC might have been where most eyes are on, but there seem to be some interesting results in Chua Chu Kang GRC too.

Despite winning rather convincingly with nearly 59% of votes, the PAP team helmed by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong saw a vote swing of around 18% — the second largest in GE2020.

Source

This was also the first time PAP saw votes dip below the 60% mark since the creation of the GRC in 2011.

Will we see more exciting battles here over the coming elections? Only time will tell.

Here are the election results over the past 20 years:

2020: PAP (58.64%) , Progress Singapore Party (41.36%)

, Progress Singapore Party (41.36%) 2015: PAP (76.89%) , People’s Power Party (23.11%)

, People’s Power Party (23.11%) 2011: PAP (61.20%), National Solidarity Party (38.80%)

Hougang SMC continues to be a WP stronghold in GE2020

Hougang SMC has long been the WP’s stronghold ever since the general election in 1991.

Source

Unsurprisingly, WP retained the seat in GE2020, winning 61% of votes.

Source

The WP has fielded numerous candidates over the years at the ward, but has managed to secured victories every time.

Safe to say, Hougang SMC is likely to remain the WP stronghold for the years to come unless something drastic happens.

Here are the election results over the past 20 years:

2020: PAP (38.81%), WP (61.19%)

2015: PAP (42.31%), WP (57.69%)

2012 by-elections: PAP (37.92%), WP (62.08%)

2011: PAP (35.2%), WP (64.8%)

2006: PAP (37.3%), WP (62.7%)

2001: PAP (45%), WP (55%)

MacPherson — an up and coming PAP fortress?

While the PAP saw dips in vote percentages across most constituencies, MacPherson SMC stood out with a 6.16% spike.

PAP’s Tin Pei Ling garnered a staggering 71.74% of votes, against Goh Meng Seng from the People’s Power Party.

Source

While Ms Tin’s start to politics in GE2011 was shrouded in controversy, she seems to have done good work in her constituency since then, winning over her residents’ votes.

PAP has been successful in MacPherson SMC since the 60s, but the fact that it is seeing an increase in vote proportion when most of its other constituents are experiencing dips might be a sign that this could be an up and coming fortress for the ruling party.

Here are the election results over the past 20 years:

2020: PAP (71.74%) , People’s Power Party (28.26%)

, People’s Power Party (28.26%) 2015: PAP (65.58%) , WP (33.6%), National Solidarity Party (0.82%)

, WP (33.6%), National Solidarity Party (0.82%) 2011: Merged with Marine Parade GRC

2006: PAP (68.48%) , WP (31.52%)

, WP (31.52%) 2001: PAP (83.73%), WP (16.27%)

Hard work defies trends at the end of the day

GE2020 will certainly go down in history as one of the most dramatic and important ones in Singapore.

While the trends shown above are no doubt interesting, the end of an election also marks the start of preparation for the next contest.

We congratulate all candidates who have won in the coming elections in the current election.

We also hope those who have lost will not lose heart and continue to serve Singapore in different ways till the next one.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.