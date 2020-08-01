“Get Better” Is TSL’s 3rd National Day Song

Every year, Singaporeans tune in to the NDP for the chance to sing their favourite National Day songs along with their friends and families.

Iconic songs like Home, Count On Me, Singapore, and Where I Belong never fail to ignite the patriotism in us.

This year, local media company TheSmartLocal (TSL) has once again come up a National Day song of their own.

Titled Get Better“, the song captures our collective hope for things to soon take a turn for the better.

“Get Together” MV stars TSL talents as loving couple

Starring TSL talents James Rainier and Zina Ng, the song’s 7-minute music video (MV) have them cast as an affectionate couple.

It didn’t take long before their relationship soon hits a bump — as Zina was descending down a hiking trail, she noted her inability to breathe before collapsing.

A later scene shows her lying on a hospital bed with a ventilator strapped on her face.

Couple’s obstacles symbolise challenges Singapore is facing

The couple’s obstacle represents the challenges that Singapore is facing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scenes of lifeless kopitiams, closed shops, and barren streets overlap those showing the couple as they attempt to overcome the ‘hurdle’.

The MV also shows clips of the couple’s happier times prior to the incident, reminding Singaporeans of the bright future ahead that will make the “fight” worth it.

Viewers are eventually left to wonder about the couple’s fate.

Though seemingly unconscious, Zina shows a faint smile when James was by her side — another sign of the good times that await beyond the horizon.

Rave reviews from netizens

The music video garnered a slew of rave reviews from YouTuber users, just hours after its launch.

Many couldn’t help but compare the “Get Better” to the official NDP song — some preferred the former.

If you were moved to tears by the MV, you clearly aren’t alone.

Available on Spotify

“Get Better” is also available on Spotify, so you can enjoy James’ stirring vocals on the go.

This isn’t the TSL’s venture into the land of National Day songs.

The Singapore-based media company had made similar attempts in 2017 and 2019. You can check them out here:

Things will get better

“Get Better” is TSL’s take on the seemingly dire situation that our nation is facing, but at the same time represents our collective hope for things to improve.

Despite the uncertainties that shroud our nation’s 55th birthday celebrations, let’s remind ourselves to be optimistic and remain positive about the future ahead.

After all, the Covid-19 pandemic, like all storms, will one day past.

Disclosure: MS News and TheSmartLocal are companies under TSL Media.

