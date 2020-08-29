Geylang Bahru Satay Stall Run By Elderly Couple

Inflation over the years has resulted in prices of goods and services to increase, including that of our hawker food.

While that $0.50 bowl of chicken rice that your older relatives reminisce about may no be around any more, it appears there still exists a satay stall that sell the skewers at prices from the 1980s.

Located in Geylang Bahru, the humble stall has been around for 41 years and sell satay at just $0.30 per stick.

Geylang Bahru satay stall has been around since 1979

According to food blogger Leslie Tay – who runs ieatishootipost – Night Hoover Satay has been around since 1979.

Originally located outside Hoover Theatre on Balestier Road, the stall now operates from a kopitiam in Geylang Bahru.

Reportedly run by an elderly couple, the stall’s menu is as simple as it gets:

Chicken satay – $0.30 per stick

Pork satay – $0.30 per stick

Ketupat rice – $0.50 per stick

The prices have apparently not changed for the past 3 decades.

Though we’ve yet to give it a try ourselves, Mr Tay wrote in his 2015 review that the satays have a pleasant savoury flavour that reminded him of those from Malacca.

Despite their age, the owners reportedly continue to barbeque the satay themselves.

Operate from 7-11pm

If you live around the area and plan on heading down soon, here’s more information on the stall:

Night Hoover Satay

Address: 56 Geylang Bahru, Singapore 330056

Opening hours: 7-11pm

Nearest MRT: Geylang Bahru (Downtown Line)

Do note that only limited sticks of satay and sauce are available, so be there early if you are keen on trying.

Know any other hawkers with extremely affordable prices?

It’s always nice to discover hawkers who continue to sell food at such affordable prices.

Know of any other stalls operating today that still sell food at prices from the 1970s or 80s? Share your recommendations in the comments below.

