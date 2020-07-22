Geylang Seafood Restaurant & Changi Village Hawker Centre Among 3 New Locations Visited

As we go about our daily lives in Phase 2, Covid-19 is still very much a threat to society.

And it shows in the ever-growing list of visits made by Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday (22 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that 3 more locations have been added to the Public Places Visited by Cases in the Community during Infectious Period list.

Residents living in central and the east, you might wanna take note.

3 new locations added, including Changi Village hawker centre

According to MOH, the 3 locations are:

G7 Sinma Live Seafood Restaurant 6.05pm-7.40pm, 16 Jul

Changi Village Hawker Centre 9.55am-10.25am, 17 Jul

Pasir Ris West Plaza 9.50am-10.20am, 17 Jul

You can view the full list – dated back to 8 Jul – here.

It is updated on a rolling 14-day basis, and excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

5 unlinked cases in the community

Earlier today, Singapore reported 310 new Covid-19 cases, with 7 community infections.

Among these are:

3 Singaporeans

3 work pass holders

1 Work Permit holder

Authorities identified 2 of them who are linked to previous cases or clusters.

The remaining 5 are currently unlinked, and were detected through screening of workers in essential services living outside the dormitories.

No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.

Covid-19 is still an ongoing threat, so do try to stay home as much you can. And when you head out, remember to be socially responsible, and keep a safe distance from others.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and The Best Singapore.