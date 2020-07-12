Geylang Serai, Bukit Panjang & Block 16 Bedok Markets Among 19 Locations Visited By Covid-19 Patients

Phase 2 had begun almost a month ago. As more people enjoy the freedom to go out and about once more, with it comes equal concern over an increased risk of infection.

Community cases are double-digits almost everyday, and the same goes to the number of places visited by Covid-19 patients.

Last night (11 Jul), the list had added 19 locations including densely populated places like Geylang Serai market, Bukit Panjang market, and Block 16 Bedok market.

Source

Shopping malls aren’t spared as well, as 10 of them are also in the list curated by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

19 locations added to list, including Geylang Serai market

According to MOH, a total of 19 locations – including 10 shopping malls and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building – made it to the list.

They are:

City Square Mall (180 Kitchener Road) — OCBC Bank

Gek Poh Shopping Centre (762 Jurong West Street 75)

West Mall (1 Bukit Batok Central Link) — KFC

Cheng Hoo Thian (Block 34 Whampoa West)

ICA Building (10 Kallang Road)

Boon Lay Shopping Centre (221 Boon Lay Place)

Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre (1 Geylang Serai)

Joo Chiat Complex (1 Joo Chiat Road)

Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market

IMM (2 Jurong East Street 21) — McDonald’s

IMM (2 Jurong East Street 21) — Red Ginger

Bugis Street (3 New Bugis Street)

Bugis+ (201 Victoria Street)

Bugis Junction (200 Victoria Street)

Chinatown Complex Food Centre (335 Smith Street)

Food Xchange @ Admiralty (8A Admiralty Street)

FairPrice (Bukit Batok West Avenue 8)

Tang Plaza (310 Orchard Road) — TANGS

Bedok Point (799 New Upper Changi Road) — Challenger

Block 16 Bedok South Market & Food Centre (16 Bedok South Road)

You can check out the visit dates and time for the places below.

Source

Source

Source

Source

In particular, IMM and West Mall were visited twice each on 28 Jun, and 3-5 Jul.

This list – updated on a rolling 14-day basis – excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.

Featured image adapted from TripAdvisor and Google Maps.