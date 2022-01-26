Ghostly Figure Spotted Waiting For Taxi In Jurong West

In Singapore, the only acceptable time where costumed men and women can roam the streets freely is during Halloween.

So, seeing a ghostly figure in broad daylight and in the middle of Jurong West to boot is sure to shock even the most hardened horror buffs.



The Pontianak-looking figure was standing on the roadside, presumably waiting for a taxi driver to pick her up.

While it may be very on-brand of her to do so, her hopes of getting a ride may be slim to none with that get-up.

Startled driver films encounter with ghostly figure

A startled driver filmed his encounter with the ghostly figure along Jurong West St 61 recently and the clip was shared on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor on Wednesday (26 Jan).

In the short clip, the camera zoomed into the ghostly figure while a voice explains the frightening sight.

In Malay, a man’s voice can be heard saying, “If anyone saw this at midnight or 1am in the morning, it would surely make them pee their pants.”

The person continued to stand by the roadside, stoic and unmoving amidst the man’s complaints.

Netizens joke about the ghostly figure’s appearance

The odd sight cracked netizens up and they wasted no time dishing out jokes of their own.

One netizen quipped that the ghostly figure had probably died and turned into a ghost after waiting for a taxi for too long — a familiar experience most of us can relate to.

Another netizen joked that this would be an effective but irresponsible way to deflect attention if you ever forget to wear a mask.

With CNY looming, a netizen wondered if the 7th month was already here.

Funny or not, we all can agree that we’d rather see a ghostly figure under beaming street lights than along a dark corridor.

Hope nobody was terribly frightened

While the sight of the figure was entertaining to many on the Internet, we hope it didn’t frighten anyone in the vicinity too badly.

Let’s hope that it was indeed just someone in a scary getup and not a real apparition haunting Jurong West.

