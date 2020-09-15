16-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 13 Sep, Last Seen In Yishun

UPDATE (1.50pm): A family friend has reached out to confirm that the girl has been found.

–

When our loved ones go missing, we need help from authorities and the public to bring them home.

Police are currently appealing for help to locate a 16-year-old girl in Yishun, as seen in a tweet by Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Source

She has been missing for almost 2 days now.

Missing girl last seen at Block 269B in Yishun

Details are scarce, but this is what we know so far. She has been missing since 9.20pm on 13 Sep.

Source

She was last seen at Block 269B Yishun Street 22, wearing black shirt and pants.

Source

If you have any information of her whereabouts, please call 999.

Hope girl will be reunited with family soon

With school ongoing, it must be concerning for both her teachers and family members that she’s missing classes as well.

We hope she’ll return to her family safe and sound soon.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Google Maps.