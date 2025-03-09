Girl climbs out of 11th-floor window in Admiralty, taken away by police

17-year-old girl who sat on window sill in Admiralty reportedly persuaded to go in by rescuers

A 17-year-old girl shocked onlookers when she was seen perched precariously on an 11th-floor window sill, with the authorities activated to handle the situation.

The incident took place at about 1pm on Saturday (8 March) at a block along Admiralty Drive, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police & SCDF seen at Admiralty block where girl sat on window sill

A Shin Min reader alerted the paper to several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles parked below the block.

A number of officers were also at the scene.

He didn’t know what was happening at first, but saw the officers looking up towards the high floors and was shocked to see a girl sitting on a window sill.

She looked like she could’ve fallen any time, causing the atmosphere to be “tense”.

Girl’s parents questioned, girl taken away

When reporters arrived at the block at about 2pm, the girl wasn’t at the window any more, though the police and SCDF were still there.

She was believed to have been persuaded back into the flat by the officers.

The police were subsequently seen questioning the girl’s parents in the flat.

She was later led away by police officers, appearing to be walking calmly and in a stable emotional state. No signs of wounds were evident on her body.

Girl’s mother declines to speak to reporters

Reporters attempted to interview the girl’s mother after the police had completed their investigations.

But the woman seemed distraught and declined to be interviewed, saying it was a personal family matter.

She then quickly closed her door.

Admiralty neighbours unsure why girl climbed out window

Neighbours told Shin Min that the family moved in a few years ago but rarely communicated with neighbours.

They hadn’t heard any fierce quarrels before the incident, so they were unsure why she climbed out the window.

However, they speculated that she had done so when an argument with her parents escalated.

Girl taken away under Mental Health Act

The police said it was alerted to the incident at about 1.25pm on 8 March.

A 17-year-old girl was taken away under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, it added.

Also read: Man Holding Beer Bottle Sits On Yishun Window Ledge, SCDF Brings Him Back Into Flat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.