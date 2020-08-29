LED Glow In The Dark Masks Now In S’pore For $19.90

Party animals were left heartbroken after nightclubs were forced to close due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

While we can’t party like we used to, we found glow in the dark masks if you miss vibing to strobe neon lights at Zouk, just like us.

Hey Friday Singapore has launched LED optic fibre face masks available for pre-order. Each mask includes an N95 filter slot and 7 light moods to choose from.

Source

These face masks will complete your party outfits for now and the foreseeable future. When clubs reopen, we imagine it can blend in with the neon lights and dazzle club goers.

Glow in the dark LED masks

On Friday (28 Aug), Hey Friday Singapore shared that they’ll be launching LED optic fibre face masks.

Source

There are 7 light moods to choose from so everyone in your ‘groups of 5’ cliques will glow in a distinctive colour based on their dazzling personalities.

Source

Go for a vibrant red if you wanna exhibit SG pride. Or perhaps a chill cerulean blue mask to emulate deep sea luminescent creatures.

Source

For your next late-night hangout, you can even turn off the living room lights to get a nostalgic Zouk ‘clubbing effect’.

Pair it with your K-pop glow sticks so you can be the light of the party.

Has breathable N95 filter slot

Whether you’re celebrating now or in the foreseeable future, these glow in the dark masks may become a permanent part of your clubbing arsenal. Rather than mere eye candy, they have a breathable mesh and an N-95 filter slot.

Source

Toggle off lights to use as regular mask

The glowing effect of each mask will only last up to 5 hours per charge. When you don’t want to stand out in the day, you can simply turn off the lights and use it like a regular mask.

Source

Be careful with cleaning this mask because it has a rechargeable battery with a USB interface. Ideally, water should not enter the USB port.

Source

The masks are available for pre-order at $19.90/pc on the Hey Friday website.

Lighting up your life amidst a pandemic

When it comes to partying, having fun with the friends you know and love is still the most important part.

While we wait for clubbing restrictions to ease, you can use these masks to brighten up your virtual parties or hangouts in your living room.

Life is truly unpredictable because we never imagined masks would become part of our daily attires. However, since they can now match our colorful personalities, we can’t wait to get one for ourselves.

What do you think of these glow in the dark masks? Which colour would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Hey Friday.