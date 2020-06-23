Marine Parade MP Goh Chok Tong May Retire From Politics After 44 Years

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has served as Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Member of Parliament (MP) since 1976, a whopping 44 years.

However, when Parliament was dissolved today (23 Jun), he penned an enigmatic Facebook post that’s fueling talk of his impending retirement.

The ex-Prime Minister is known for his posts invoking quotes from the classics, but this one seems particularly worrisome.

The possible meaning of “quo vadis” – where is he going

Quo vadis can mean “where are you marching?” or “where are you going?” in Latin.

There may be a Christian context to the line, as when Saint Peter – fleeing from Rome – meets Jesus Christ, he asks, “Quo vadis?”

Jesus then replies that he’s heading to Rome, where Peter came from, to be crucified again. After hearing this, Peter gains the strength to return to Rome, where he’s crucified as a martyr.

Could ESM Goh be referring to himself being a martyr for the PAP?

Where is Singapore going, he also appears to be asking.

One possibility is that he may be asked to contest in another constituency, but given he is basically the son of Marine Parade, this seems rather unlikely.

Netizens want him to stay on

Regardless of the post’s meaning, some netizens appear to have caught on to the possibility that the Marine Parader may have seen his last term as an MP.

However, they aren’t quite ready to see him leave just yet.

Others think his experience as a former PM will be of great assurance for the 4G ministers set to run the country for the next few years.

Others instead accepted his possible fate and wished him well in the future. After all, one can’t truly stop the turning of time.

Regardless of what happens, it can’t be denied that ESM Goh treats Marine Parade as his 2nd home.

Just 2 days ago (21 Jun), ESM Goh made a visit to Marine Parade, giving no indication that he won’t be running in the next GE.

Things move quickly in politics sometimes, and having been a former senior minister for decades, the party may have decided that it’s time to move on.

Thank you, ESM Goh

GCT himself has been a stalwart in Singapore politics for so long that it’ll be difficult to imagine the senior not around to lead future generations.

Marine Parade residents may also have to get used to a new MP serving them. The goodbyes will be particularly emotional on both sides, if it does happen.

Wherever he goes from here – if he does retire from politics or not – MS News would like to thank ESM Goh for his years of contributions to Singapore.

