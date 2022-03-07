Driver Asks Gojek Passengers With 2 Dogs To Cancel Ride On 6 Mar, Argument Ensues

Travelling with pets, especially large ones, require a higher level of care as not all modes of transport are viable options.

When hailing a cab, it’s best to look for pet-friendly options for a smooth sailing journey.

On Sunday (6 Mar), 2 men booked a Gojek ride at Tanglin Road. When the driver arrived, he realised that they had 2 dogs.

The driver was allergic to fur and requested that they cancel the ride, but the passengers refused as they would incur a penalty fee.

An argument then ensued, and a video of it was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Many netizens said that while both parties were at fault, the passengers could have been more considerate of the driver.

Gojek passengers refuse to cancel ride to avoid incurring penalty

At around 8pm On Sunday (6 Mar), the Gojek driver headed to 365 Tanglin Road to pick up the passengers.

Upon his arrival, he found that the 2 men also had 2 dogs.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the driver asked that they cancel the ride as he was allergic to fur.

However, the passengers refused, saying they would incur a $4 cancellation fee if they did so.

That’s when the driver started recording a video as he confronted the passengers.

In the video, he accused them of booking a normal Gojek ride even though they had dogs and refused to cancel the trip.

Calmly, one of the passengers said he had sent a message to the driver informing him of the pets. The driver curtly replied that he was driving and did not see it.

The passenger added that he had already “done his part” and would not pay the $4 cancellation fees. But the driver said that he was paying for booking the wrong service.

Driver records argument

As the driver told the passengers that they were impeding his job, one of the men apologised but insisted that he would not cancel the ride.

He noted that he had done this multiple times using Gojek and ComfortDelGro services.

The driver cut him off, saying Comfort DelGro is a taxi with different guidelines.

He then threatened to upload the video online, and the passenger told him to go ahead, adding that he was being “ridiculous” and “unreasonable”.

The driver asked that they stop taking advantage of drivers when the fare was “already so low”. He added that the passengers could have opted for GrabPet services instead.

The video then concluded with a picture showing that the driver did not collect any money after the incident.

They were allegedly at a standstill for about 20 minutes while the driver tried to contact Gojek’s customer service.

Netizens say passengers can be more considerate

Watching the argument between the 2 parties, this netizen said Gojek does allow pets and passengers can inform the driver about it.

However, many shared the view that the driver was trying to make a living and the passengers should be more considerate about it.

Another netizen acknowledged that the driver was at fault for not seeing the passenger’s message about pets. But the passengers could have avoided the argument altogether by booking the correct pet taxi services in the first place.

Gojek has no option for riders with pets

Gojek’s website states that they currently do not have a separate option for riders with pets. But passengers can inform drivers about it via the in-app chat.

Passengers with pets can take ComfortDelGro taxis or Grab’s GrabPet service.

However, do note that dogs on Comfort DelGro taxis must be caged or muzzled, except for guide dogs.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Gojek said they are unable to verify the incident and cannot disclose any information due to their privacy policy.

Opt for pet taxi services instead of normal rides

Travelling with pets is always tricky, especially when you don’t have a vehicle of your own. However, it’s important to be considerate of others as some private-hire drivers might have trouble accepting furkids onboard.

It’s always safer to book a 100% pet-friendly option to avoid getting into a heated situation.

Despite the argument, we hope the driver and passenger could find a way to get out of each other’s hairs in the end.

