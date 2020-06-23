Gong Cha Will Distribute 400 Cups Of BBT To Delivery Riders As Gesture Of Appreciation

Food delivery apps have been our best friends since the start of the ‘Circuit Breaker’, helping us satisfy our cravings when BBT stores across Singapore were closed.

To thank food delivery riders for their hard work during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period and Phase 1, Gong Cha will blanjah them to a free cup of bubble tea as they reopen in Phase 2.

The company even penned an appreciation note to these individuals in a Facebook post on Monday (22 Jun).

Gesture of gratitude from Gong Cha

Our nation’s love for bubble tea has prompted daily queues for drinks outside storefronts, resulting in long waiting times for delivery personnel.

The queues were especially long on the night of 21 Apr, when the Government announced that bubble tea stores would close due to the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

Despite the long wait, most delivery riders have remained cooperative and understanding during this tough period, said Gong Cha.

Thus, in order to celebrate the “grit and professionalism” they displayed, the company is treating them to a deserving round of BBT.

Exclusive hour for riders

The event will be happening on Tuesday (23 Jun) at 4 outlets, after they have closed to normal customers, from 9pm to 10pm.

Delivery riders registered under Deliveroo, foodpanda and GrabFood can head down to the outlets that are located at:

Ang Mo Kio

SingPost Centre

Woodlands MRT

Century Square in Tampines

According to the post, each rider will be able to redeem 1 drink on a first-come first-serve basis, as there are only 100 drinks available per store.

Salute to our delivery riders

As we enter Phase 2, the need for food delivery will decrease.

However, we cannot forget the dedicated bunch of individuals who are toiling hard to ensure we can eat safely at home.

What better way to thank our delivery riders with the very drinks they had painstakingly delivered to us over this Covid-19 period?

