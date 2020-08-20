GrabFood Rider Suffers Injuries To Shoulder, Knee & Calf In PIE Hit & Run

Food delivery riders often have to travel with haste between destinations in order to deliver their orders.

On Wednesday (19 Aug) night, a GrabFood rider was apparently travelling along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) when he got into a hit-and-run accident.

A netizen took to Facebook later that day, appealing for footage of the accident.

GrabFood rider injured during hit & run accident near PIE Eng Neo Ave exit

According to the post, the accident took place near the Eng Neo Ave exit on the PIE, just before the speed cameras.

The rider seems to have suffered lacerations to multiple parts of his body, including his shoulder, knee, and calf.

The accident also left holes on his shirt and shorts, exposing the injuries that he sustained.

Witnesses on the scene were unable to confirm the colour and model of the car which struck the rider. They, however, pointed out that it was either a white or gold vehicle from either Nissan, Hyundai, or Mazda.

The netizen in question is currently helping to appeal for footage of the accident. The accident took place between 10.05-10.15pm on Wednesday (19 Aug).

Hope injuries were only superficial

We hope the rider’s injuries are merely superficial and that he’ll make a full recovery soon.

If you happen to have witnessed the accident, do reach out to the netizen in question and provide the dashcam footage that you’ve captured.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.