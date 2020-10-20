GrabFood Rider Feeds Stray Cats After Deliveries

During these difficult times, some families may face added pressure to put food on the table.

While feeding loved ones are no doubt, a main priority, there are some who think about wanderings animals on the streets too, who are probably starving all the time.

One GrabFood rider took it upon himself to solve the problem to the best of his abilities.

On Monday (19 Oct), footage and images of the rider feeding stray cats were shared on the Cats of Ayer Rajah Facebook group.

The video may be short, but it doesn’t make it any less heartwarming.

GrabFood rider feeds Ayer Rajah cats by the road

In the video, a man donning the iconic green GrabFood uniform was seen offering treats to a bunch of cats by the road.

Source

Squatting down with his motorcycle helmet still on, the man patiently laid out treats for the felines.

Source

According to the accompanying caption, the rider said he would make it a point to feed any strays he come across when he’s working.

Source

GrabFood rider lauded for feeding strays

Understandably, netizens were extremely thankful for the rider’s actions.

One of them shared that his gestures helped restore faith in humanity.

Source

Another wrote that the kind Samaritan was extremely “sweet” for doing what he did.

Source

Heartening to see him feeding strays

It’s heartwarming to see the GrabFood rider going out of his way to feed starving felines, in addition to bringing food to his customers.

We hope his meals are able to keep these kitties going as they survive life on Singapore’s streets daily.

What do you think of the rider’s deeds? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.