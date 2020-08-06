Jalan Kayu Accident Leaves GrabFood Rider With Blood Clot In Brain, Punctured Lungs & Other Serious Injuries

The Covid-19 pandemic has made work a lot busier for food delivery riders, who’ve been whizzing around sending food to our doorsteps.

Unfortunately for a GrabFood rider, a trip along Jalan Kayu on Tuesday (4 Aug) ended in tragedy when he got into an accident.

He was on a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) when he collided with a car, leaving him with serious injuries.

Unconscious when taken to hospital

According to The Straits Times (ST), police were informed of the accident at around 9.35pm that night.

The accident had occurred at the junction of Sengkang West Way and Jalan Kayu.

The 29-year-old rider was unconscious when paramedics came and took him to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital.

GrabFood rider in stable condition in the ICU

A friend of the rider told Stomp that he is currently in stable condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), but suffered several serious injuries:

burst spleen

2 punctured lungs

broken ribcage

fractured shoulder

broken leg

blood clot in the brain

He has another operation tonight (6 Aug) to check for any more internal bleeding or injuries.

Friends appeal for witnesses of Jalan Kayu accident

The friend also revealed that the rider’s father has dementia, while his mother is of very old age. Thankfully, he has supportive friends in the PAB and Personal Mobility Device (PMD) rider community, who have rallied together to support him.

Facebook group The Brotherhood Scooterz urged their “brothers and sisters” to pray for him, a sentiment which user Mr Shah echoed.

Another Facebook user, Mr Low, shared the Stomp article along with an appeal for witnesses or information on the accident.

If you or anyone you know happened to have passed by the area on the day of the incident or have any helpful information, do reach out Mr Low or the police.

For now, we wish the rider a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.