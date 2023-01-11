One-Legged GrabFood Rider Falls While Climbing Stairs, Customer Allegedly Insists On Delivery To 2nd Floor

One-Legged GrabFood Rider Falls While Climbing Shophouse Stairs In Thomson

In 2019, Mr Saire Adnan, a one-legged GrabFood rider, appeared all over the media, where he earned praise and admiration for his determination and grit.

Like other delivery-partners, he is no stranger to difficult customers. However, a recent encounter left him with an emotional scar and a physical injury.

On Saturday (7 Jan), the rider took to Facebook to share about the incident, which took place at a block in Thomson that did not have a lift.

While attempting to climb the stairs, Mr Saire allegedly fell and injured his foot. As a result, he is unable to go about making deliveries now.

In a Facebook post last Saturday (7 Jan), Mr Saire recounted the incident, which took place at an undisclosed shophouse in Thomson.

According to him, the destination was a residential unit on the second floor of a shophouse. When he arrived, he noticed that there was no lift access to the upper floor.

Stuck in a predicament, Mr Saire contacted Grab who claimed that the customer insisted that he go up to the second floor as they had paid the delivery fee.

When he messaged the customer directly to explain that he couldn’t climb the stairs due to his handicap, the latter allegedly “didn’t care” and said they were in a meeting.

Determined to complete his task, Mr Saire attempted to scale the stairs. Unfortunately, he ended up falling down and injuring his foot.

Unable to work due to injury

In the post, Mr Saire also shared a picture of his swollen foot and said he’s unable to work now as a result of the injury.

While he’s harbouring thoughts of quitting the job, Mr Saire said he doesn’t have a choice as he has no other sources of income.

He took the opportunity to appeal for donations to support him during this period while he recovers. Anyone who would like to contribute may send money via PayNow to the number stated in his Facebook post.

MS News has reached out to Grab for a statement. We’ll update the article if they get back.

For now, we hope Mr Saire makes a swift and smooth recovery from his injury.

Featured image adapted from Saire Adnan Panda Legged on Facebook.