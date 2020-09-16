eGSS Offers Up To 70% Off So We Can Support Local Till 10 Oct

Even if you aren’t a steadfast shopper, you’ll know that the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is splurge season.

All of a sudden, malls are filled with words that put a smile on every bargain hunter’s face like “deals” and “everything must go”.

Those were the good ol’ days. Things are a little different this year — the annual affair is now online, and has rebranded itself as eGSS. That’s right, the sale has gone electronic, and so have the bargains.

You can expect up to 70% off on goods from over 400 brands islandwide during the 32-day event till 10 Oct.

Here’s what else you can look forward to.

eGSS has up to 70% off at Hush Puppies & Moleskine

Even though nothing beats the adrenaline rush of chiong-ing at your favourite stores, there is virtue in scouring for good buys online. You don’t have to endure crazy queues, or face the possible scenario of having someone sneezing behind you.

With over 400 brands participating in eGSS, there is also the ease of exploring everything with just a simple click.

We all appreciate being able to filter exactly what we’re looking for, and sorting items from the lowest to the highest prices.

Take these chic textile notebooks from Moleskine for example, which you can snag from $7.50 during eGSS.

Whether you’re in school or at work, these journals are classic companions for jotting down important notes.

If ‘Circuit Breaker’ catapulted you into full hermit mode till now, your fancy footwear might be wearing out faster from collecting dust.

Consider checking out Hush Puppies, with shoes, bags, and accessories going at up to 70% off. If you have a date night coming up, we pray bae would notice these shimmery shoes on you.

Hush Puppies Abby Bow Ballet in Silver – $35.70

Those who prefer comfort and practicality over aesthetics can look at their plethora of sandals and sneakers. You can never go wrong with shoes that have the right support.

Wild Wild Wet $15 day passes

Just like aeroplanes in the pandemic, we find ourselves grounded with overseas vacations fast becoming a distant memory.

To keep us rejuvenated during this WFH season, eGSS is giving us the chance to revisit Singapore’s attractions.

One of them is Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East, where you can secure day passes at $15 now instead of $32.

Make it a family affair and bring the kids along, but remember, no more than 5 people in a group.

Get 2 similar items at lower prices on Tuesdays

A shopping free won’t feel quite like one if you don’t walk away with a huge haul.

Unique daily deals at eGSS will make sure that you do, by letting you buy multiple items at lower prices.

From 1-for-1 Mondays to 2-To-Go Tuesdays, you’ll find exciting ways to mix and match items to enjoy the discounts.

Shop on a Tuesday, for example, and you can get 2 of these BMW Microfibre Cloth at only $33.

Your car-crazed bae will appreciate the small gift, and who knows, it could get them into a cleaning mood and help around the house.

$5 off Foodpanda orders

‘Circuit Breaker’ has come and gone, but some of us still rely on our trusty delivery food service for meals out of sheer comfort.

If you’re having a lazy day, $5 Foodpanda vouchers available during eGSS may make you feel better about staying at home instead of dining out with friends.

You can choose from eateries onboard the Foodpanda app at:

313@Somerset (Voucher: FP5313)

JEM (Voucher: FP5JEM)

Parkway Parade (Voucher: FP5PP)

Paya Lebar Quarter (Voucher: FP5PLQ)

Just combine orders with bae or the fam to get a total bill of above $15, and then you’re free to key in the voucher codes. You can check for more details here.

Support local malls during eGSS this year

2020 has been a tough year for businesses, including the retail world. There’s even a rallying call and a trending hashtag to #supportlocal, so Singaporeans can help each other during this trying time.

With eGSS, there’s no better time to support local malls than now, and it all starts on a website called GoSpree.sg.

You can find e-vouchers here to use online or in-store, so everything’s available at the simple click of a mouse.

Check back everyday for daily surprises — you’ll never know what you’re going to get.

Mon: 1-for 1

Tues: 2-to-Go

Wed: Midweek Steals

Thurs: Terrific Thursdays

Fri: Fab Friday

Sat & Sun: Weekend Rumble

The deals cover a wide range of products across different departments like electronics, fashion and homeware, so you can get something for everyone.

Guilt-free shopping, because you’re helping the economy

‘Circuit Breaker’ may have helped your savings multiply like bunnies, but eGSS is the time to shop guilt-free because you’ll play a part in getting the economy rolling.

After spending days slogging away at the computer, there comes a time when we should treat ourselves, as it’s only healthy for the soul.

You’ve survived a whirlwind of a year so far, so why not take this chance to relax and enjoy life’s little luxuries.

