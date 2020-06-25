Group Worship To Resume With No Singing or Live Performances

Now that we’re properly into Phase 2, it seems like more services are resuming, starting with services at places of worship.

Starting as early as this Friday, places of worship will be resuming mass prayers, but with stricter safety measures in place to keep congregants safe, reports The Straits Times (ST).

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced their measures regarding resumption of congregations in places of worship last Thursday (18 Jun), which include wearing masks at all times and no sharing of prayer items.

Catholic & Muslim communities have worship registration

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) have both introduced booking and registration systems.

Since only 50 participants are allowed at a time, worshippers must register for their preferred mass or prayer session spot.

Friday prayers resume tomorrow (26 Jun), for the first time in 3 months, while Catholic masses will resume starting next week. Registration for Catholics opens on Saturday (27 Jun) at 9am, on mycatholic.sg.

Church hopping not allowed

Other than booking worship slots, Catholics are also not allowed to ‘church-hop’, a common practice among many who visit different parishes often, said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese.

Large groups of congregants will no longer be allowed

They are only allowed to register with one church, and must attend mass only there while safety measures are still in place.

Singing and live performances will not be allowed during mass prayers, and sharing of prayer items is not permitted too.

Contact tracing & temperature screening mandatory

MCCY stated that all places of worship are required to keep worship session “as short a duration as possible”. Mingling after sessions is not allowed as well.

Additionally, worshippers must stay 1 metre apart at all times. Groups of worshippers, like families for example, are limited to 5 people.

Contact tracing and temperature screening are also mandatory at all places of worship.

Starting a new normal cautiously

With new precautions and regulations becoming commonplace, adjusting to the new normal has become much easier.

Still, we need to continue being cautious, and avoid being over-zealous about going out and about.

Covid-19 is still a pending issue, and until there’s a vaccine, all we can do is to look out for ourselves and others by sticking to the rules.

