MOH Adds GV Jurong Point, 3 Other Places Visited By Covid-19 Cases

Although community infections have reduced to about 2 on average in the past 7 days, there are still unlinked cases coming up.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added 4 locations to their list of places visited by Covid-19 cases on Friday (7 Aug).

They include a cinema in Jurong Point, a Bukit Merah hawker centre, as well as a supermarket.

Covid-19 cases visited 4 locations including GV Jurong Point

The new locations MOH added were visited between Monday (27 Jul) and Sunday (2 Aug).

ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre (6 Jalan Bukit

Merah) on 27 Jul, 12-1.30pm

Merah) on 27 Jul, 12-1.30pm Tang Tea House (414 Jurong West Street 42) on 1 Aug, 5.30-8.30pm

Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 1) on 1 Aug, 11.40pm-1.40am

– Golden Village Jurong Point

– Golden Village Jurong Point Sheng Siong Supermarket (200 Woodlands Industrial Park

E7) on 2 Aug, 9.40-10.10pm

You can view the full list here.

Both Tang Tea House and Jurong Point have appeared on the list previously.

1 community infection is unlinked 67-year-old man

MOH also announced 1 community infection among today’s Covid-19 cases.

Case 54,870 is a 67-year-old Singaporean male, currently unlinked to other cases.

Meanwhile, today’s 6 imported cases all arrived from India.

2 of them are work pass holders, and 2 others hold a Dependent’s Pass and Long-Term Visit Pass respectively.

The last 2 are a Singaporean and PR.

All of them were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, so the risk of transmission to the community is low.

No need to avoid locations

MOH will have notified close contacts of the cases.

However, as a precaution, visitors of the locations are advised to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit.

You’re advised to see a doctor and let them know about your exposure history if you start having symptoms of acute respiratory infection, or a loss of sense of smell or taste.

There’s no need to avoid the locations, as management will have cleaned and disinfected the premises.

We hope that those infected will recover speedily.

