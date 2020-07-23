Seah Im Food Centre & GV VivoCity Added To MOH List Of Locations

Some cinemas have reopened since 13 Jul, but within 2 days, reports of infected Covid-19 cases visiting them have emerged.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has updated its list of places infected Covid-19 cases visited, and the Golden Village cinema at VivoCity is among them.

A total of 15 places were added to the list on Thursday (23 Jul), comprising cinemas, food establishments, supermarkets, and malls.

GV VivoCity and FairPrice Xtra among locations visited

Here’s a list of notable locations visited by Covid-19 patients, along with the time they spent there.

VivoCity

– FairPrice Xtra, Wednesday (15 Jul), 4-4.55pm

– Golden Village and Soup Restaurant, Wednesday (15 Jul), 4.10-6.50pm

For a full list, you can refer to the MOH website.

No need to avoid places visited by patients

MOH has contacted close contacts linked to the confirmed cases.

They still advise those who were in the locations at the same time as the patients should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit.

Those who develop symptoms related to respiratory illness should see a doctor.

Anyone above the age of 13 who visits a doctor with these symptoms will be tested for Covid-19 — let your doctor know where you’ve been.

There is no need to avoid the places as they’ve been cleaned and disinfected.

Economy reopening doesn’t mean virus threat gone

While there is a need to reopen the economy during this time, this doesn’t indicate that the virus has disappeared.

Although cases are decreasing in the community, it only takes a few irresponsible acts for the virus to start spreading again.

Do remember to check in and out of any location you visit using SafeEntry and keep a safe distance from others.

