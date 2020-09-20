Haidilao Clarke Quay Has 1-For-1 Set Lunch On Weekdays From $15.80

Whether you’re working from home or office, lunch breaks are something we all look forward to.

After all, it is the one time in a day we can catch a breather from work by refuelling our tummies.

If you live or work near Clarke Quay, you’d be happy to know that Haidilao Clarke Quay now has 1-for-1 set lunch from $15.80.

We don’t know about you, but this sounds like the makings of a quick hotpot date with bae in the middle of the day.

Even if you aren’t attached, we’re pretty sure your BFF or parents will appreciate the treat.

Haidilao Clarke Quay 1-for-1 lunch treat

Hotpots are warm, hearty meals we love indulging in, especially on rainy days. As prices are on the heftier side, we usually save hotpot feasts for special occasions too.

Depending on your order, you can expect damage between $30-$60 per person when you’re there.

This is probably why Haidilao’s 1-for-1 set lunch promotion looks appealing to economical foodies.

Priced at $15.80 each, 4 sets – comprising meat and vegetables – are available:

Chicken slices set

Fish slices set

Mutton slices set

US beef slices set

Just remember to jio your lunch partner from Mondays to Fridays, between 10.30am to 5pm, to enjoy them.

Prices don’t include soup base, sauces & drinks

You can make Haidilao lunch plans under this promotion till 31 Oct. There’s just a few things to note:

The set meals don’t include soup base, sauces, beverages, fruits and snacks

$15.80 doesn’t include service charge or GST

But if you wish to help yourself to their drinks and seasoning buffets, they cost $3 and $4 respectively for each person.

Chope your seats in case there’s too many people

If you’re already looking at the calendar to squeeze in a Haidilao lunch date, it’s best to chope your seats first by making reservations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haidilao Clarke Quay 1-for-1 set lunch

Address: 3D River Valley Road, #02-04 Clarke Quay, 179023

Hours: 10.30am-5pm

Date: From now till 31 Oct

Contact: 6337 8626 or 6337 8627

Website: Click here.

If you have someone special in mind already for the hotpot lunch date, feel free to share this article with them to make their day.

